Recruiting Company, Freedom 2 Flourish, Launches Social Impact Initiative to Recruit, Place From Refugee, Domestic Violence Survivor, Impoverished Communities

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom 2 Flourish (F2F) is launching a social impact initiative connecting underserved communities with hourly employment.

F2F is a new social impact initiative building off the reputation Amy Falbaum & Associates (AF&A) has established in creating successful partnerships in the hospitality sector.

F2F is presently working closely with refugee resettlement agencies and non-profits to streamline employment placement and assist in finding meaningful work for those rebuilding their lives. These placements not only provide opportunities for growth but are an answer to record staff shortages experienced nationally.

"With an ethos of social responsibility, F2F aims to connect historically underserved communities with employment opportunities that foster pathways to self-sufficiency and empowerment," said Diana Seretis, Social Impact and Employment Specialist for F2F.

"It does so with a focus on building long-lasting relationships and opportunities to thrive," said Amy Falbaum, AF&A founder and president. "F2F is completely independent of AF&A, a separate company. Amy Falbaum & Associates will continue, as it has for more than a decade, to serve its clients by finding exceptionally talented and qualified executive level candidates for their operations."

AF&A has grown its reputation as an 11-year-old hospitality recruitment firm in New York City, with a footprint of high-profile portfolio clients comprised of hotels, restaurants, lifestyle, culinary, and other entities worldwide.

AF&A takes a unique approach in finding talent and has a history of thoughtfully making connections that develop into lasting relationships. AF&A recruiters bring decades of experience in both recruiting and hospitality, giving them the unique ability to understand what makes these relationships successful.

F2F, its team of recruiters, and former psychosocial caseworker for refugees bring a combination of experience that is a powerful force for good. Its response to the needs of the community as well as the hospitality sector have it poised to positively impact society as a whole.

Contact:

Name: Diana Seretis

Phone number: (760) 415-8562

SOURCE Freedom 2 Flourish