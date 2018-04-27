Recycled Plastics Market - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Recycled Plastics Market by Source (Bottles, Films, Fibers, Foams), Type (PET, PE, PP, PVC, PS), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Building & Construction, Textiles, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics) and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global recycled plastics market is estimated at USD 36.93 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 50.36 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2017 and 2022.
The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing awareness regarding the use of recycled plastics due to their environmental benefits such as energy savings over virgin plastics. Low cost and increasing use in industries such as packaging, automotive, electrical & electronics, and textiles will further accelerate the growth of the recycled plastics market.
Based on source, bottles was estimated to be the largest segment in 2017. Used bottles are the most easily collectible source as there is an organized network of sorting and collection post-consumer use. This drives the growth of the bottles segment.
Based on type, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) was the largest segment of the global recycled plastics market in 2017. The large market size of PET is due to its easy recyclability and ease of collection in the form of PET bottles. This resin is also relatively cheaper, which further contributes in making PET the largest segment by type.
Based on end-use industry, packaging was estimated to be the largest segment of the recycled plastics market in 2017. The packaging industry, being the largest user of virgin plastics, is also the largest user of recycled plastics. Increasing population and the subsequent need for more consumer goods drives the demand for plastics from this industry. Increasing consciousness regarding the environmental benefits provided by recycled plastics has been the major factor contributing to the growing use of recycled plastics in this industry.
Asia Pacific was estimated to be the largest market for recycled plastics in 2017. The region's flourishing manufacturing sector, ample availability of labor, competitive cost base, and increasing consumer demand are expected to drive the industrialization in the region. Several industries use plastics for many applications and therefore, industrialization, in turn, would drive the demand for recycled plastics in the region as they provide a cost advantage over virgin plastics.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Recycled Plastics Market
4.2 Recycled Plastics Market, By Region
4.3 Recycled Plastics Market, By Type
4.4 Recycled Plastics Market in APAC, By Type and Country
4.5 Recycled Plastics Market Attractiveness
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Negative Environmental Impact of Plastics Disposal
5.2.1.2 Growing Awareness Regarding Energy Savings
5.2.1.3 Increasing Use in Packaging, Automotive, and Electrical & Electronics Industries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Competition From Virgin Plastics
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Favorable Initiatives to Promote the Use of Recycled Plastics in Developed Countries
5.2.3.2 Increasing Use in Textile Industry in Developing Countries of APAC
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Ban on Imports of Waste Or Scrap Plastics in China
5.2.4.2 Difficulty in Collection of Raw Materials
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Trends
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 Per Capita Plastic Consumption Trend, 2016
5.4.3 Global Per Capita GDP Outlook
5.4.4 Global Construction Contribution to GDP
5.4.5 Global Industrial Production Outlook
6 Recycled Plastics Market, By Source
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bottles
6.3 Films
6.4 Fibers
6.5 Foams
6.6 Others
7 Recycled Plastics Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate
7.3 Polyethylene
7.4 Polypropylene
7.5 Polyvinyl Chloride
7.6 Polystyrene
7.7 Others
8 Recycled Plastics Market, By End-Use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Packaging
8.3 Building & Construction
8.4 Textile
8.5 Automotive
8.6 Electrical & Electronics
8.7 Others
9 Recycled Plastics Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Competitive Situation and Trends
10.2.1 Expansion
10.2.2 Acquisition
10.2.3 Joint Venture
10.2.4 New Product Launch
10.3 Market Ranking Analysis
11 Company Profiles
- Veolia
- Suez
- KW Plastics
- Jayplas
- B. Schoenberg & Co.
- B&B Plastics
- Green Line Polymers
- Clear Path Recycling
- Custom Polymers
- Plastipak Holdings
- MBA Polymers
- Joe's Plastics Inc.
- RJM International Inc.
- Ultra Poly Corporation
- Asia Plastic Recycling Holding Limited
- Imerys Sa
- Envision Plastics
- UNM International Limited
- Plasgran
- KK Asia Pte Ltd.
- Pet Processors LLC
- Cabka Group
- Phoenix Technologies International LLC
- Fresh Pak Corporation
- Replas
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/77xknl/recycled_plastics?w=5
