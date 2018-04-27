Recycled Plastics Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The global recycled plastics market is estimated at USD 36.93 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 50.36 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2017 and 2022.

The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing awareness regarding the use of recycled plastics due to their environmental benefits such as energy savings over virgin plastics. Low cost and increasing use in industries such as packaging, automotive, electrical & electronics, and textiles will further accelerate the growth of the recycled plastics market.

Based on source, bottles was estimated to be the largest segment in 2017. Used bottles are the most easily collectible source as there is an organized network of sorting and collection post-consumer use. This drives the growth of the bottles segment.

Based on type, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) was the largest segment of the global recycled plastics market in 2017. The large market size of PET is due to its easy recyclability and ease of collection in the form of PET bottles. This resin is also relatively cheaper, which further contributes in making PET the largest segment by type.

Based on end-use industry, packaging was estimated to be the largest segment of the recycled plastics market in 2017. The packaging industry, being the largest user of virgin plastics, is also the largest user of recycled plastics. Increasing population and the subsequent need for more consumer goods drives the demand for plastics from this industry. Increasing consciousness regarding the environmental benefits provided by recycled plastics has been the major factor contributing to the growing use of recycled plastics in this industry.

Asia Pacific was estimated to be the largest market for recycled plastics in 2017. The region's flourishing manufacturing sector, ample availability of labor, competitive cost base, and increasing consumer demand are expected to drive the industrialization in the region. Several industries use plastics for many applications and therefore, industrialization, in turn, would drive the demand for recycled plastics in the region as they provide a cost advantage over virgin plastics.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Recycled Plastics Market

4.2 Recycled Plastics Market, By Region

4.3 Recycled Plastics Market, By Type

4.4 Recycled Plastics Market in APAC, By Type and Country

4.5 Recycled Plastics Market Attractiveness



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Negative Environmental Impact of Plastics Disposal

5.2.1.2 Growing Awareness Regarding Energy Savings

5.2.1.3 Increasing Use in Packaging, Automotive, and Electrical & Electronics Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Competition From Virgin Plastics

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Favorable Initiatives to Promote the Use of Recycled Plastics in Developed Countries

5.2.3.2 Increasing Use in Textile Industry in Developing Countries of APAC

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Ban on Imports of Waste Or Scrap Plastics in China

5.2.4.2 Difficulty in Collection of Raw Materials

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Trends

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 Per Capita Plastic Consumption Trend, 2016

5.4.3 Global Per Capita GDP Outlook

5.4.4 Global Construction Contribution to GDP

5.4.5 Global Industrial Production Outlook



6 Recycled Plastics Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bottles

6.3 Films

6.4 Fibers

6.5 Foams

6.6 Others



7 Recycled Plastics Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate

7.3 Polyethylene

7.4 Polypropylene

7.5 Polyvinyl Chloride

7.6 Polystyrene

7.7 Others



8 Recycled Plastics Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Packaging

8.3 Building & Construction

8.4 Textile

8.5 Automotive

8.6 Electrical & Electronics

8.7 Others



9 Recycled Plastics Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.2.1 Expansion

10.2.2 Acquisition

10.2.3 Joint Venture

10.2.4 New Product Launch

10.3 Market Ranking Analysis



11 Company Profiles



Veolia

Suez

KW Plastics

Jayplas

B. Schoenberg & Co.

B&B Plastics

Green Line Polymers

Clear Path Recycling

Custom Polymers

Plastipak Holdings

MBA Polymers

Joe's Plastics Inc.

RJM International Inc.

Ultra Poly Corporation

Asia Plastic Recycling Holding Limited

Imerys Sa

Envision Plastics

UNM International Limited

Plasgran

KK Asia Pte Ltd.

Pet Processors LLC

Cabka Group

Phoenix Technologies International LLC

Fresh Pak Corporation

Replas

