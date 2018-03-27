Red Roof® Announces Expansion of The Red Collection™ with Addition of Springfield, Illinois Property

The State House Inn is one of seven Red Roof properties franchised by Packard Hospitality Management, a true model partner for Red Roof since 2015. The group owns and operates properties across the Red Roof portfolio, including Red Roof Inn® locations, Red Roof PLUS+® locations and now the latest property in The Red Collection.

The State House Inn will undergo a full renovation and feature 125 guest rooms. Located in the heart of the Downtown Springfield, guests will be just a short walk away from the Illinois State Capitol, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and the Illinois State Museum, offering an ideal location for guests traveling for government business and tourists visiting historic sites in the area. The State House Inn will provide Red Roof brand standards including Fast. Free. Verified. Wi-Fi., a pet-friendly policy at no additional cost and participation in RediCard®.

"Packard Hospitality Management is introducing the first franchised property of The Red Collection, a testament to the demand we see for unique and affordable hotels located in the centers of cities travelers love," says Phil Hugh, Chief Development Officer, Red Roof. "The Red Collection is an attractive offering for franchisees as Red Roof continues the expansion of sub-brands in our portfolio to accommodate the diverse needs of travelers across the country."

The Red Collection is a portfolio of unique city-center hotels that are hyper-local, drawing inspiration from the local vibe and culture of the city centers in which they are located. Future growth of the soft brand includes a focus on locations in major cities, state capitals and resort destinations, providing modern, affordable and authentic experiences to guests.

"The State House Inn in Springfield, Illinois is the perfect property for our first franchised venture as part of The Red Collection," added Michael Goldstein, President and CEO, Packard Hospitality Management. "Based on the consumer research Red Roof conducted, we know that hyper-local and affordable city-center hotels are in demand, providing us with enhanced opportunities to continue our successful development track record in the industry."

The Red Collection is a proof point of the impressive growth of the brand. Over the past three years, Red Roof has grown more than 41 percent, reaching a total of 539 locations. There are more than 30 properties already scheduled to open later this year, including The St. Clair Hotel and The State House Inn. By the end of 2018, Red Roof expects to have a portfolio of 600 properties across all sub-brands.

