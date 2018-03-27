RedBrick Showcases RedBrick One™ at Conference Board's 18th Annual Employee Healthcare Conference

RedBrick One is currently being showcased at the Conference Board's 18th Annual Employee Healthcare Conference. The conference theme: Capturing Value in a Dynamic Market, underscores the challenges employers face in meeting the changing needs of an emerging millennial-majority workforce, as well as their need to achieve a measurable return on their investment in a growing array of employee benefits—many of which are underappreciated and underutilized.

"RedBrick One describes a fully unified engagement platform," said RedBrick CEO Dan Ryan. "Leading organizations tell us they really need a better way to get—and keep—people engaged in all the resources and benefits they offer. That better way requires more than just a passive hub. They need a dynamically personalized application, compelling targeted communications, a simple and rewarding digital experience, and empathetic and expert live support. All of these are keys to success, and all are wrapped into RedBrick One."

RedBrick One provides the tools needed for real-time data and third-party product integrations. At the core lies a powerful platform that wraps around all employee benefits—or just those that are underperforming.

RedBrick has deployed hundreds of client-customized engagement websites and apps powered by RedBrick One. The platform is available to organizations not currently using RedBrick well-being solutions as well.

"In a recent implementation with a forward-thinking Fortune 100 client, they were surprised and delighted to see a doubling in their employees' use of relevant benefits at six months, followed by a seven-fold increase at 18-months, post-implementation. And we think this may be at the low end of what's possible with this new, more unified and complete approach to growing engagement," added Ryan.

About RedBrick Health

RedBrick helps companies transform the health of their organizations by inspiring their people to be fully engaged in life and at work. Starting with each person's unique needs, RedBrick combines advanced behavior science, adaptive technology and a deep bench of live experts. The industry's most highly configurable platform actively integrates each organization's benefits and resources with RedBrick's own extensive content and capabilities. Hundreds of leading organizations rely on RedBrick to measurably improve well-being and benefits engagement, while delivering a better employee experience.

