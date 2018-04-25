Redis Labs Announces Redis University: the #1 Training Destination for the World's Most Loved Database

"Our number one goal is to continue educating and finding ways to share the power of Redis with as many technologists as humanly possible," said Alvin Richards, chief education officer for Redis Labs. "Redis University was designed to foster that sense of community by opening the door to new users and use cases. We want to give everyone in the ecosystem the opportunity to explore the full breadth of the Redis platform and share ideas that could spark future innovation."

The university-style structure creates a rhythm to help students stay engaged and invested in their work, while also creating a feedback loop for Redis Labs. Online courses will run four to six weeks and include video tutorials, quizzes, demos and assignments with firm due dates. Students who complete the course with grades of 65 percent or higher will receive certificates of completion and online badges for their LinkedIn profiles. The initial course is designed as an introduction for developers at the beginning of their journey, but subsequent courses will appeal to a wider audience and include more administration-oriented classes for those in the more advanced stages.

Redis University also gives users of the Redis open source platform the opportunity to explore for free the advanced functionality of the Redis Enterprise solution, while sharing information and discussing applications and use cases with their peers. Redis University will launch two courses this year and run each of them twice, focusing initially on developers.

For more information on how to register, visit http://university.redislabs.com or stop by the Redis University booth (booth 10) at RedisConf18.

Redis Labs, home of open source Redis, the world's fastest in-memory database platform, provides Redis Enterprise, as a cloud service and as downloadable software, to over 8,200 enterprise customers. The high performance, true high availability and seamless scaling of Redis Enterprise, are top-ranked by industry analysts, and power use cases such as high speed transactions, queuing, user session stores, and caching, in e-commerce, social, personalization, IoT, metering, fraud detection and other real-time applications. Redis, voted the most loved database, rated the #1 cloud database, #1 database on Docker, #1 NoSQL datastore, and fastest growing NoSQL database, reduces application complexity, simplifies development, accelerates time to market and provides unprecedented flexibility to developers.

