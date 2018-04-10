Reel Cinemas Partners With Superstar Chef Guy Fieri to Launch Middle East's First 'Dine-In Cinema' in Dubai

Guy Fieri's Kitchen & Bar and Dine-in Cinema by Reel Cinemas at Jebel Ali Recreation Club redefines the cinematic experience in the region. Restaurant-prepared meals from Guy Fieri's American Kitchen are delivered to the table of cine-goers, as they enjoy blockbusters with Dolby Atmos and Barco Flagship Laser projection that assure exceptional audio-visual quality.

The Guy Fieri cuisine will be available at three locations of Reel Cinemas in Dubai, with the first open at Jebel Ali followed by Reel Cinemas – The Dubai Mall and Reel Cinemas – The Pointe in The Palm Jumeirah.

Combined, the theaters will have 14 dine-in screens, with session tickets covering not just the film but also a sumptuous meal comprising an appetiser and main course. For a change, none of Dine-In Cinemas will serve popcorn.

The Guy Fieri menu will reflect his signature style, taking inspiration from his most renowned dishes, such as his signature Mac & Cheese Burger, Trash Can Nachos, New York marbled Cheesecake and more.

Damien Latham, Chief Executive Officer, Emaar Entertainment, the operator of Reel Cinemas, said: "Reel Cinemas is setting new benchmarks in providing moviegoers with unprecedented entertainment experiences. Guy Fieri represents the latest in strategic partnerships that underlines our commitment to pioneering innovative trends for the cinema industry in the Arab world."

This is the first partnership in the Middle East by Emmy Award-winning chef, restaurateur, TV personality and New York Times bestselling author, Guy Fieri. With 45 restaurants located across the United States and Mexico, and forthcoming restaurants in South Africa, this marks the next step in Fieri's international expansion.

"We are bringing the best of my American restaurants to Reel Cinema's best-in-class theatres, the concepts that we are building are truly a first of their kind venture for both of us. I know how to give guests a real-deal food experience and I know that Reel Cinemas has the expertise to apply it to the theatre space – so it's a great partnership," said Guy Fieri.

