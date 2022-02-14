Reels and Spools Market - 43% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Rising Data Center Construction Activities to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Reels and Spools Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global reels and spools market growth is the rising data center construction activities due to a substantial increase in data volumes generated by various industries. The popularity of social media and the IoT has enhanced the need for data centers to store and process information accurately and with quick fast retrieval times. Vendors are looking for modern design techniques to develop these facilities, hence have begun relocating their data to cloud storage by selecting service providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. A rise in internet penetration will further promote the growth of data centers across the globe. As per the World Bank Group, global internet penetration as a percentage of the overall world population increased by some 9.06% during 2013-2016, which is expected to ramp up demand for reels for storing and transporting cables used in data centers construction and maintenance operations during the forecast period.

Reels and Spools Market Segmentation

The reels and spools market report is segmented by Product (Reels and Spools) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the reels and spools market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Some Companies Mentioned

The reels and spools market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Boffi SpA



Boxy SpA



Carris Reels Inc.



George Evans Corp.



Khorporate Holdings Inc.



Merrimac Spool and Co.



P and R Specialty Inc.



Pentre Group Ltd.



Sonoco Products Co.



Vandor Corp.

Reels And Spools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.76% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 531.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.49 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Boffi SpA, Boxy SpA, Carris Reels Inc., George Evans Corp., Khorporate Holdings Inc., Merrimac Spool and Co., P and R Specialty Inc., Pentre Group Ltd., Sonoco Products Co., and Vandor Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Reels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Spools - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Boffi SpA

Boxy SpA

Carris Reels Inc.

George Evans Corp.

Khorporate Holdings Inc.

Merrimac Spool and Co.

P and R Specialty Inc.

Pentre Group Ltd.

Sonoco Products Co.

Vandor Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

