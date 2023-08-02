Refrigerated transportation market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.46% from 2022 to 2027|The rising consumption of frozen food drives market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The refrigerated transportation market size is set to grow by USD 34,683.44 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 7.46%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Application and Geography. The market share growth by the land segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment is widely used to carry perishable commodities such as food and medications under temperature control. For example, Knight-Swift Transportation offers refrigerated transportation through the land are investing significantly. Hence, such factors are expected to make the land a preferred mode of transportation for refrigerated transportation, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Refrigerated Transportation Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Refrigerated Transportation Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Mode of transportation

Land



Waterways



Airways

Application

Chilled Food



Frozen Food

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Refrigerated Transportation Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the refrigerated transportation market include Allen Lund Co., Bernard KRONE Holding SE and Co. KG, Birkett Freight Solutions, Carrier Global Corp., COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Envirotainer AB, Great Dane LLC, Hapag Lloyd AG, Hyundai Motor Co., Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., LAMBERET SAS, Rinac India Ltd., Sartorius AG, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Sdiptech AB, Singamas Container Holdings Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., and Wabash National Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Allen Lund Co. - The company offers refrigerated transportation through its subsidiary United World Transportation.

The company offers refrigerated transportation through its subsidiary United World Transportation. Bernard KRONE Holding SE and Co. KG - The company offers refrigerated transportation products through its subsidiary KRONE Trailer.

The company offers refrigerated transportation products through its subsidiary KRONE Trailer. Birkett Freight Solutions - The company offers refrigerated transportation services for meat, produce, processed foods, beverage, and ingredients.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Refrigerated Transportation Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rising consumption of frozen food drives the growth of the refrigerated transportation market.

The global market's growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising consumption of refrigerated foods such as dairy products and frozen foods.

Furthermore, consumers perceive frozen food as an alternative option to fresh, home-cooked, canned food, and the convenience offered by ready-to-eat meals increases the consumption of frozen food.

Hence, such factors boost the growth of the refrigerated transportation market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Electrified trailer technologies are an emerging refrigerated transportation market trend.

Generally, temperature-controlled trailers mostly depend on dedicated diesel engines. However, attraction toward increased efficiency and sustainability has resulted in the prevalence of solutions such as electrification, including hybridization, solar power, and optimizing the incumbent technology.

Also, electrified trailer technologies not only reduce emissions but also reduce noise pollution. For instance, in 2020, Tesco PLC added 30 new zero-emission electric vans with the new Thermo King E-200 refrigeration units to its fleet.

Hence, such trends boost the growth of the refrigerated transportation market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Rising fuel costs and energy consumption associated with refrigeration systems challenge market growth.

The global refrigerated transportation market faces significant challenges due to rising fuel prices and energy consumption. Increased energy use raises additional issues that affect the environment.

Market vendors concentrate on energy-efficient technology, alternative fuels, and enhanced insulation materials to reduce energy usage and lower the carbon footprint of refrigerated transportation operations.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of refrigerated transportation during the forecast period.

Refrigerated Transportation Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist refrigerated transportation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the refrigerated transportation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the refrigerated transportation market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of refrigerated transportation market vendors

Related Reports:

The rail freight transportation market size in Europe is expected to increase by USD 5.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.36%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers rail freight transportation market in Europe segmentations by area (international and domestic) and geography (Germany, Poland, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe). The increasing investments in the market is notably driving the rail freight transportation market growth in Europe.

The perishable goods transportation market in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,873.75 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (MPS, dairy, fruits and vegetables, and bakery and confectionery) and mode of transportation (air transportation, road transportation, and others). The rising demand for processed food is notably driving the market growth.

Refrigerated Transportation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 34,683.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.01 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allen Lund Co., Bernard KRONE Holding SE and Co. KG, Birkett Freight Solutions, Carrier Global Corp., COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Envirotainer AB, Great Dane LLC, Hapag Lloyd AG, Hyundai Motor Co., Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., LAMBERET SAS, Rinac India Ltd., Sartorius AG, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Sdiptech AB, Singamas Container Holdings Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., and Wabash National Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

