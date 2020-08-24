Regain Business Success With the Help of LiquidTech's Sanitization Program

LAKE MARY, Fla., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidTech Chemicals Corporation, a company dedicated to designing reliable, high quality cleaning products, is launching an end-to-end sanitization program designed to guide companies through the steps to repair their customer basis and revenue due to COVID-19 impacts on business success rates.

For our business owner customers, we have a program that includes access to: our one of a kind, safety-guaranteed commercial cleaning product line; a step-by-step customer assurance plan that uses visuals to help customers gain a deeper understanding of the technology behind the businesses' health measures; and our soon to be out, complimentary audit tool available in a mobile app that allows you to monitor cleanliness levels. As an addition to this, a free assessment for business customers to determine their Cleanliness and Sanitization Index score (CSI), a tool based on CDC COVID-19 cleanliness requirements that can be shared with clientèle to boost confidence.

"We have revolutionized ways business can win back their customers. With the Cleanliness and Sanitization Index (CSI) score coupled with our Cleanliness and Sanitization Program, businesses today can quickly win back their customers and keep them coming back." - Candido Arreche, Jr., CEO

In the past few quarters, an overwhelming number of companies, from nation-wide corporations to local businesses, have suffered significantly due to the spread of COVID-19. With this strain in the presence of consumers, employees, and manufacturing supplies, businesses are filing for bankruptcy at a rate that has surpassed that of 2013's due to tanking sales. By the end of June 2020, 3,427 U.S. companies filed bankruptcy since the onset of the year. The reason for this: public concern for health, cleanliness, and safety.

Rightfully so, people are hyper-aware of cleanliness everywhere they travel. This has greatly impacted people's decisions on whether to enter public spaces such as restaurants, retailers, gyms, hospitality establishments, airlines, and so forth. What many businesses are struggling to achieve is gaining credibility and trust with their clientèle in order to provide a sense of safety and security. This is made especially debilitating for companies to heal from because they don't even know where their biggest weak spot is.

Luckily, LiquidTech's teams have collaborated to create a program for businesses that combines our revolutionary cleaning products with marketing tools and strategies to help businesses' spaces not only be clean and protected, but also to win back customers' alliances.

For businesses and organizations, get your assessment now by connecting with us through our website at https://www.liquidtech.net/ or by calling us directly at (407)565-8100.

LiquidTech Chemicals Corporation is a multi-dimensional chemical company specializing in state-of-art highly effective, yet safe cleaning and sanitation products. We focus on three different lines of business the bring high levels of value to our customers like no other chemical company. Our three lines include: 1) personal protection and hand sanitizing products, 2) commercial cleaning and sanitation products as well as cleaning and sanitation analysis programs, and 3) state-of-the art automobile cleaning and detailing products.

LiquidTech was founded by two Fortune 500 executives who understand the principles of good customer service, a good product, and continuous improvement.

