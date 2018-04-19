Regal Breakfasts for Royal Wedding Watching at British Restaurants

NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To feed the excitement associated with the year's most anticipated nuptials, New York City's two premiere British restaurants – Jones Wood Foundry on the Upper East Side and Midtown Manhattan's The Shakespeare – will present Royal Wedding Watching Breakfast Galas on Saturday morning May 19. Attending romantics, Anglophiles and British Royal Family fans will watch the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live on large screens strategically situated throughout the restaurants, while savoring a regal breakfast inspired by some of the couple's favorite foods, as well as by traditional English and American morning meal traditions. The likes of: a selection of homemade baked goods including Scones, Lemon & Poppy Seed Muffin and Banana Bread (as a nod to Harry's passion for the yellow fruit); Chicken & Waffle, the pair's famous engagement roast chicken with maple syrup and Belgian waffle; Kedgeree, smoked Finnan haddie, turmeric and saffron rice Pilaf, curry sauce, hard boiled egg and Eggs Benedict Royal, smoked Scottish salmon, spinach, Hollandaise sauce, bubble and squeak.

Watch the wedding that proves anything is possible at Jones Wood Foundry and The Shakespeare.

Of course, wedding cake – lemon elderflower with buttercream icing à la Harry and Meghan's choice – will be on the menu and there will be a toast to the newlyweds with Chapel Down, the leading English sparkling wine that, reportedly, will likely be poured at the couple's evening wedding reception hosted by Prince Charles. (According to various media, the prince served the Kent, England based winery's sparking rosé at the party he threw for Prince William and Kate Middleton the night of their 2011 wedding.)

Upon arrival, celebrants will be greeted with a mimosa and a house made sausage roll, the British savory staple that will be bestowed on the 2,640 members of the public invited onto the grounds of Windsor Castle for the wedding. While hats for ladies will not be required at the Royal Wedding Watching Breakfast Galas, as is the case at the actual ceremony, they are encouraged; those wearing particularly intriguing headgear will be rewarded. And all guests will leave with mementos of these very memorable occasions, including a commemorative program.

"We did a similar event at Jones Wood Foundry for William and Kate's wedding, which was a tremendous success," recalls Jason Hicks, the restaurants' chef / owner while noting The Shakespeare was not yet open at the time. "Since an American is marrying into the Royal Family this time, we think there will be even more interest in this wedding. In fact, we've already sold one room at The Shakespeare for a private watching celebration!"

The Royal Wedding Watching Breakfast Galas will take place at Jones Wood foundry, 401 E. 76th Street, New York, NY 10021 and at The Shakespeare, 24 E. 39th Street, New York NY 10016 on Saturday morning, May 19. Doors will open at 6 a.m. EST so celebrants will be able to watch all the wedding guest arrivals and the events will conclude at the end of the live broadcast of the festivities, which is anticipated to be about 8 a.m., when the newlyweds return from their carriage ride procession through Windsor to attend their wedding breakfast.

Tickets are $70 each, welcome mimosa and sausage roll, regal breakfast, "British Fizz" (the term coined by Hicks for English sparkling wines) toast with Chapel Down Reserve Brut 2010, commemorative program and tax and gratuity. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to either https://www.joneswoodfoundry.com/store/product/royal-wedding/ or https://theshakespearenyc.getbento.com/store/product/royal-wedding/

