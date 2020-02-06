"Reggaeton's Global Ambassador" J BALVIN AND will.i.am PREVIEW COLORES, A COLLECTION OF AUDIO-ENHANCED, MODULAR, VOICE-CONTROLLED GLASSES IN MIAMI
"RITMO" #1 Latin Hit Music Collaborators Reveal Their Futuristic, New Tech-Enabled Eyewear Line During The Big Game Weekend
Feb 06, 2020, 09:00 ET
MIAMI and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunday in Miami, COLORES audio-enhanced eyewear made its worldwide debut, as worn by proud Champion of Latino Gang J Balvin. J Balvin wore the new COLORES Sport model during halftime of "The Big Game" as he performed "Mi Gente" and "Que Calor".
COLORES de J Balvin is a collaboration between J Balvin and will.i.am that meets at the intersection of technology and fashion, by bringing consumers a new way to express themselves through audio-enhanced eyewear. Combining the cultural force of J Balvin and the futurism of will.i.am, COLORES is a ground-breaking, high-fashion product that converges sight and sound.
J Balvin: "Will is an innovative artist that I've admired for many years, so it was a real pleasure to first collaborate with him and BEP on 'Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life).' It's been wonderful to now have the track become another #1 single and lead to a more creative partnership where we can fuse our shared interests in technology and fashion."
Please visit www.coloresdejbalvin.com for more information about COLORES.
Principal Contact for COLORES:
Lee Chan
Lee@bttns.com
917-553-7533
J Balvin Contact:
John Reilly
John.reilly@rogersandcowanpmk.com
212-878-5076
