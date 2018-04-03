Regina Glocker joins Ridgeway Partners

"Regina is more than a recruiter," said Andy Hunter, Managing Partner for Ridgeway. "She's a proven, trusted advisor to senior management. We are excited to have her join the Ridgeway team."

Regina brings over 20 years of executive search experience to Ridgeway, most recently as a co-founder of Exchange Place Partners, which joined Hedley May in 2017. Before starting her search career in 1997, Regina sold derivatives and debt capital market solutions for Chase Securities and worked as an Investment Analyst at Aetna. She has an AB in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MPPM from The Yale School of Management.

Ridgeway Partners is a global advisory firm specializing in executive search, board appointments, and succession planning for a select group of multi-sector, domestic and international companies, with 11 Partners across offices in Boston, London, New York, and Hong Kong.

