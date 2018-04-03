Regina Glocker joins Ridgeway Partners

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgeway Partners is pleased to announce the addition of Regina Glocker as a Partner in their New York office. Regina specializes in executive searches within Banking and Capital Markets and the Three Lines of Defense for financial institutions, FinTech companies, private equity portfolio companies, and other corporates. She has developed specific expertise in placing diverse senior leaders in Risk and Audit roles, as well as in Quantitative Analytics functions that are in high demand given new and ever-changing regulatory requirements.
"Regina is more than a recruiter," said Andy Hunter, Managing Partner for Ridgeway. "She's a proven, trusted advisor to senior management. We are excited to have her join the Ridgeway team."
Regina brings over 20 years of executive search experience to Ridgeway, most recently as a co-founder of Exchange Place Partners, which joined Hedley May in 2017. Before starting her search career in 1997, Regina sold derivatives and debt capital market solutions for Chase Securities and worked as an Investment Analyst at Aetna. She has an AB in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MPPM from The Yale School of Management.
Ridgeway Partners is a global advisory firm specializing in executive search, board appointments, and succession planning for a select group of multi-sector, domestic and international companies, with 11 Partners across offices in Boston, London, New York, and Hong Kong.
