Regina Ridge in Northwest Las Vegas from Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital Is Now Open

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital announces, Regina Ridge, a new community in Northwest Las Vegas offering 18 single-family detached homes is now open for sale. Regina Ridge is located in Northwest Las Vegas off Centennial Parkway and Fort Apache Road. Prices start in the mid $400,000s.

Summit Homes of Nevada introduces Regina Ridge in Las Vegas Kitchen at Regina Ridge from Summit Homes of Nevada

"This community offers it all—luxurious homes with lots of flexibility for families in a location that's convenient to everything," said Nathan White, division president for Summit Homes of Nevada. "There are only 18 of these homes available, and we don't think they'll stay on the market for long." Five of the homes have already been sold.

Regina Ridge features highly sought after single-story homes with three-car garages ranging from 2,790 to 3,318 square feet on lots averaging 8,850 square feet. The homes have granite countertops, paver driveways, large windows and doors and spacious kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. RV gates on select lots to accommodate boats, campers and most recreational vehicles are available as an optional feature.

Located near I-95 and the 215 Beltway, Regina Ridge offers easy access to the Las Vegas Strip and downtown Las Vegas. The community has a rural feel but is close to shopping, restaurants and employers, including Nellis Air Force Base.

Homebuyers can contact Betsy Barruga at (702) 806-2141 for more information.

