Regional Airlines Stocks' Research Reports Released on Alaska Air, Hawaiian, JetBlue Airways, and Southwest Airlines

Alaska Air Group

Seattle, Washington-based Alaska Air Group Inc.'s stock finished Thursday's session 2.05% higher at $60.27 with a total trading volume of 1.52 million shares. The stock is trading below their 50-day moving average by 5.57%. Shares of the Company, which through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 42.55.

On April 03rd, 2018, Alaska Air announced that it will report its Q1 2018 financial results on April 23rd, 2018. A conference call is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. ET that same day. A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's investors website. Get the full research report on ALK for free by clicking below at:

Hawaiian Holdings

Shares in Honolulu, Hawai'i headquartered Hawaiian Holdings Inc. ended at $39.20, up 1.82% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 677,619 shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.84% in the last month. The stock is trading 5.00% above its 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Hawaiian, which engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo, have an RSI of 54.97.

On April 06th, 2018, Hawaiian Holdings announced plans to report its Q1 2018 financial results after the market closes on April 24th, 2018. An investor conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET that same day. A live audio webcast of the call will be accessible under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Gain free access to the research report on HA at:

JetBlue Airways

Long Island City, New York-based JetBlue Airways Corp.'s stock ended yesterday's session 1.14% higher at $19.55. A total volume of 5.77 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 5.00 million shares. The Company's shares are trading 6.10% below their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of JetBlue Airways, which provides air transportation services, have an RSI of 39.11.

On April 04th, 2018, JetBlue Airways announced that David Checketts, a member of the Company's Board of Directors since 2002, will be leaving the board, effective May 17th, 2018.

On April 11th, 2018, research firm Cowen reiterated its 'Market Perform' rating on the Company's stock with a decrease of the target price from $23 a share to $22 a share. Signing up today on Wall St. Equities will give you access to the latest report on JBLU at:

Southwest Airlines

On Thursday, shares in Dallas, Texas-based Southwest Airlines Co. recorded a trading volume of 5.68 million shares, which was above their three months average volume of 5.13 million shares. The stock finished 2.69% higher at $54.94. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 4.93%. Furthermore, shares of Southwest Airlines, which operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the US and near-international markets, have an RSI of 43.19.

On March 22nd, 2018, research firm Buckingham Research upgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Neutral' to 'Buy'.

On April 09th, 2018, Southwest Airlines has been recognized by TripAdvisor as a winner of four awards in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice™ awards for airlines. The Carrier ranks sixth in the Top Ten Airline – World category and was chosen for three other honors. Register now for today's free coverage on LUV at:

