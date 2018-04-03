Regional Center of Orange County Offers Free Summer Vacation and "Staycation" Guide and Tips for Parents of Children with Disabilities

RCOC Summer Recreation Resources Guide : Get this free 14-page guide -- offered in English, Spanish and (coming in April) Vietnamese – which provides details on more than 100 local recreation, social, camp, and sports/fitness programs, as well as other summer events and activities suitable for children with special needs. It also includes information about beach wheelchairs, discounts, free passes, and more.

To access these and many other free resources, visit the RCOC website at rcocdd.com and click on Resources for Children under the Family Support tab, then scroll down to the Recreation link and the Travel link. ( Note : The agencies, individuals and programs listed are not endorsed by RCOC; this information is provided as a courtesy to assist families, and specific details may change periodically.) For additional resource information, contact Regional Center of Orange County's Family Resource Center at (714) 558-5400 or ccfrc@rcocdd.com.

About Regional Center of Orange County

RCOC is the private, nonprofit organization contracted by the State of California to coordinate life-long services and supports to nearly 21,000 Orange County residents with developmental disabilities and their families. Developmental disabilities include intellectual disabilities, autism, epilepsy, and cerebral palsy.

