Register for This 2 Day Training Course on Formal Requirements of the European Patent System: February 27-28, 2023

Feb 06, 2023, 08:50 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Formal Requirements of the European Patent System Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This practical and interactive course will help administrative staff in the competent preparation of an application for filing before the EPO.
The programme will deepen your understanding of this highly complex area by providing information on all the key administrative aspects including the documentation required on filing, the procedural steps to be followed, and details of time limits and fee payments.
These intensive and highly valuable two days will enhance your knowledge of the formalities procedures at the EPO and enable you to be more efficient in your role.
The course will also offer the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals from other companies and question our expert trainers on the procedures.
Key topics to be covered:
- Introduction to the European patent system
- The European patent application
- Electronic filing
- Procedure before the receiving section and search divisions
- Time limits, fees
- Loss of rights, transfer of rights
- Examination procedure
- Post-grant proceedings
- Overview of PCT
- Regional entry before the European Patent Office (EPO)
Why you should attend
By attending this seminar, you will:
- Master the art of competently preparing an application for filing before the EPO
- Receive guidance and insights on all the latest administrative aspects
- Learn which documents are required on filing
- Understand the procedural steps involved and how to complete them successfully
- Get to grips with time limits and how they can affect your application
- Review all aspects of fee payments
Agenda:
Introduction to the European patent system
- History and development
- Organisation of the EPO
- Departmental responsibilities
The European patent application
- Documents needed on filing
- Accordance of a date of filing
- Formalities examination
- Missing parts of the description and missing drawings
- Case management
Practical exercise: Divisional application
Procedure before the receiving section and search divisions
- Search report and search opinion
- Response to the search opinion
- Publication of the application
Fees
- Modes of payment
- Reductions
- Refunds
Practical exercise: Fee payment
Time limits - notification
- Calculation
- Extensions
- Notification
Loss of rights - remedies
- Further processing
- Re-establishment of rights
- Transfer of rights
Practical exercise: Time limits
Substantive examination - examining division
- Formal procedures up to grant of the European patent
- Refusal of the application
- Withdrawal of the application
- Deemed to be withdrawn
- Accelerated examination
Post-grant proceedings
- Opposition
- Limitation
- Appeal
Overview of PCT
- Overview of the international phase
- Entry in the regional phase
Regional entry before the EPO as designated office
- EPO Form 1200
- Payment of fees
- Supplementary European search
- Substantive examination
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7nga43
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article