Register for This 2 Day Training Course on Formal Requirements of the European Patent System: February 27-28, 2023

This practical and interactive course will help administrative staff in the competent preparation of an application for filing before the EPO.

The programme will deepen your understanding of this highly complex area by providing information on all the key administrative aspects including the documentation required on filing, the procedural steps to be followed, and details of time limits and fee payments.

These intensive and highly valuable two days will enhance your knowledge of the formalities procedures at the EPO and enable you to be more efficient in your role.

The course will also offer the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals from other companies and question our expert trainers on the procedures.

Key topics to be covered:

Introduction to the European patent system

The European patent application

Electronic filing

Procedure before the receiving section and search divisions

Time limits, fees

Loss of rights, transfer of rights

Examination procedure

Post-grant proceedings

Overview of PCT

Regional entry before the European Patent Office (EPO)

Why you should attend

By attending this seminar, you will:

Master the art of competently preparing an application for filing before the EPO

Agenda:

Introduction to the European patent system

History and development

Organisation of the EPO

Departmental responsibilities

The European patent application

Documents needed on filing

Accordance of a date of filing

Formalities examination

Missing parts of the description and missing drawings

Case management

Practical exercise: Divisional application

Procedure before the receiving section and search divisions

Search report and search opinion

Response to the search opinion

Publication of the application

Fees

Modes of payment

Reductions

Refunds

Practical exercise: Fee payment

Time limits - notification

Calculation

Extensions

Notification

Loss of rights - remedies

Further processing

Re-establishment of rights

Transfer of rights

Practical exercise: Time limits

Substantive examination - examining division

Formal procedures up to grant of the European patent

Refusal of the application

Withdrawal of the application

Deemed to be withdrawn

Accelerated examination

Post-grant proceedings

Opposition

Limitation

Appeal

Overview of PCT

Overview of the international phase

Entry in the regional phase

Regional entry before the EPO as designated office

EPO Form 1200

Payment of fees

Supplementary European search

Substantive examination

