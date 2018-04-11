HAMPTON, Va., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Registrar Corp has launched MyFDA .com , a simple online portal that makes it easy for food and beverage businesses to manage their FDA compliance. Businesses can comply with required government regulations by using MyFDA.com's three core features: FDA Facility Registration, FDA Compliance Monitor®, and Prior Notice Express.

FDA Facility Registration

Registrar Corp Launches MyFDA.com, the All-In-One Solution for FDA Regulatory Compliance

Facilities that manufacture, process, pack, or store food, beverages, or dietary supplements that are intended for consumption in the United States are required to register with FDA and renew their registrations biennially. Facilities located outside of the United States must designate a US agent for FDA communications as part of their registration.

If information that is required for registration (such as a facility's name or contact information, etc.) changes, the FDA must be notified within 60 days. Furthermore, if there is a change in facility ownership, the former owner must cancel the registration within 60 days, and the new owner must re-register. MyFDA.com makes it easy for businesses to manage, update, and renew their registrations for one or more food facilities from a single account.

FDA Compliance Monitor®

FDA regularly reports on the compliance statuses of the businesses it regulates. This information is dispersed across several public databases, which may be updated and changed daily.

With the FDA Compliance Monitor®, businesses may view a detailed compliance report for each facility in their supply chain in one place. The Monitor's simple dashboard displays the FDA inspection history, FDA import alert status, FDA warning letter history, and record of FDA-refused shipments of monitored facilities. Users receive personalized alerts when FDA publishes a change or update to the compliance status of a monitored facility. Timely awareness of compliance changes within your supply chain can help avoid costly delays, detentions, and FSVP violations.

The FDA Compliance Monitor® also includes tools for businesses to comply with FDA's Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) rules, which require food businesses to monitor their suppliers for FDA compliance, approve suppliers before making a purchase, as well as document their respective compliance activities.

New MyFDA.com members receive 60 days of free compliance monitoring for an unlimited number of facilities (no credit card required).

Prior Notice Express

FDA requires prior notice to be filed for all food shipments, including most samples, into the United States. Failure to file prior notice may result in expensive detentions and delays at the port of entry. Registrar Corp's Prior Notice Express decreases potential filing errors and saves users time by storing frequently used information.

These three tools can all now be accessed and managed from a single location, making your FDA regulatory compliance simpler than ever before.

Create your free account today: https://www.myfda.com.

