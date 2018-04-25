Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference

Dimensions 2018 provides insight into how information technology can transform the way professionals work. Attendees will see first-hand how their industry peers use Trimble's end-to-end technology to easily transform data into intelligent, usable information. Attendees will also learn how new tools, processes and ideas can help make a positive impact on their business and discover how to overcome challenges in today's competitive business environment. Throughout the conference, attendees will have a variety of opportunities to network with key industry players, nurture existing business relationships and build valuable partnerships.

Conference highlights include:

A broad range of educational and hands-on training sessions

On-site product demonstrations showcasing the latest solutions and workflows

Expo full of exciting products, innovations and technical presentations

Inspiring keynotes, fun events and networking opportunities

Sessions at Trimble Dimensions will address cutting-edge topics and groundbreaking trends in agriculture, building design, construction and operation, civil engineering and construction, forensics, forestry, geospatial, mapping and GIS, government (local, state, federal), land administration, marine construction, mobile mapping, monitoring, photogrammetry and remote sensing, quarry and aggregates, rail, scanning, surveying, transportation and logistics, and utilities.

For more information or to register for the conference, visit: www.trimbledimensions.com. Early-bird registration is available until June 15, 2018. For those interested in sharing their successes, business advancements and/or approaches leveraging Trimble solutions, potential speakers are encouraged to submit abstracts online at: trimbledimensions.com/callforspeakers.

About Trimble Dimensions International User Conference

Trimble Dimensions International User Conference provides insight into how Trimble's technology can transform the way professionals work to achieve success. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of various opportunities in knowledge sharing, networking with key industry leaders, building relationships, developing new contacts, discussing opportunities and discovering how to overcome challenges in today's competitive business environment. Highlights include educational sessions and specialized tracks to advance career objectives, with many sessions qualifying for Professional Development Hour (PDH) credits; off-site and on-site hands-on training opportunities; keynote and executive-level presentations, and an innovation expo.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming a broad range of industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/registration-now-open-for-trimble-dimensions-2018-user-conference-300635991.html

SOURCE Trimble

Related Links

http://www.trimble.com

