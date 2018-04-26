Registration Opens for RISI's 13th Annual Latin American Conference

Top executives, including CEO of Suzano Pulp and Paper, Walter Schalka, will join RISI's experts to provide insights to conference delegates. Discussion will go beyond the producers' perspective by asking forest product buyers and the finance sector their views on cost efficiency, logistics and more. Presentation and panel discussion topics will include:

Freight Costs and the Global Supply Chain: How are Buyers Responding to Increased Costs?

Country Spotlights: An Update on Mexico , Costa Rica and Colombia

, and Cost Efficiency: Even When Prices Are Rising - What is the View from the Finance Sector?

Sustainability: Across the Forestry Value Chain - Where are the Weak Points in Wood Availability?

As uncertainty rises in the forest products market, this event has responded by preparing a holistic view of regional and global markets to aid delegates in better business strategy.

Discussions of urgent topics like the impending merger of Fibria and Suzano as well as the rising demand for pulp, especially eucalyptus, are expected to echo throughout the event. RISI economists will provide sector outlooks for pulp, fluff pulp, tissue, paper, packaging, and more.

Now in its 13th year, the RISI Latin American Conference is the largest gathering of senior leaders in the region. Opportunities to network will include lunches, breaks, and a special cocktail hour. This year's event has a new-and-improved room arrangement to encourage active discussion and better connections during designated networking sessions.

Last year, this event was attended by more than 200 delegates from 120 companies, traveling from 20 countries. This year's event is anticipating a similar strong turnout.

