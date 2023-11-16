REI Wins $85M IT Support Contract with HRSA

STERLING, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading IT modernization solutions provider REI Systems has won a Blanket Purchase Agreement from the Health Resources and Services Administration's (HRSA) Bureau of Primary Health Care (BPHC) Office of Health Center Investment Oversight (OHCIO) to provide reporting and data-related IT support. Chenega Enterprise Systems & Solutions, LLC (ChESS), an Alaska Native corporation, serves as the prime contractor. The contract has a ceiling value of $85 million with a period of performance of five-and-a-half years.

As part of these efforts, REI's scope of work includes performing program analysis of data sets (including COVID-19, its impact on the healthcare system, trends in the healthcare landscape, and more); analyzing data to show its context in the larger healthcare environment; providing research and analytical services of data; conducting information collection, data development, and coding procedures. Additionally, REI will develop visualizations and dashboards using industry-standard tools that promote data-driven decision-making.

The award builds on REI's longtime support of HRSA's mission, and the company's deep knowledge and understanding of the agency's data, systems, and processes.

"This recent HRSA award reaffirms our commitment to HRSA's mission. We are proud to partner with Chenega to ensure HRSA's vital health delivery efforts are administered effectively and efficiently" said Wagish Bhartiya, REI Systems Chief Growth Officer. "We are thrilled by the opportunity to continue to grow our longstanding partnership with HRSA. We hope our data-driven decision-making expertise will play a significant role in improving health care delivery to all Americans served by HRSA."

About REI Systems
REI Systems provides reliable, effective, and innovative technology solutions that advance federal, state, local, and nonprofit missions. Our technologists and consultants are passionate about solving complex challenges that impact millions of lives. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in delivering our application modernization, grants management systems, government data analytics, and advisory services. Mindful Modernization is the REI Way of delivering mission impact by aligning our government customers' strategic objectives to measurable outcomes through people, processes, and technology. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

