REItrades: Gateway to the Most Sophisticated Network of Commercial Real Estate Investment Organizations

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REItrades, the pioneering digital marketplace for direct/broker-less commercial real estate investment sales, has reached a major milestone. The company's network now includes over 3,000 decision makers from more than 2,000 national and regional investment organizations (GP investors) that meet strict criteria in order to join. This exclusive proprietary network comprises sophisticated buyers with in-house expertise to handle transactions directly, bypassing the need for brokers, and providing sellers direct access to the largest pool of pre-vetted buyers in every asset class and US region.

Unlike other online CRE marketplaces mainly geared towards brokers and smaller deals (independent investors), REItrades does not allow intermediaries and targets mid-market and institutional sales ($10M+) suitable for investment organizations. Traditionally, the process of choosing a broker, negotiating listing agreements, creating marketing materials, promoting the asset, and then reaching and filtering qualified buyers/offers can take well over 60 days. On REItrades, sellers can get all of that accomplished in one day. Moreover, by eliminating intermediaries, REItrades offers a direct connection between sellers and buyers. This direct approach not only enhances transparency and trust but also significantly speeds up due diligence and lowers transaction costs by bypassing expensive brokerage fees.

When a high-value property ($10M+) is listed on the market and other online platforms, it may reach millions of views, but mostly from brokers and independent investors. Only a small percentage of those views come from actual accredited buyers, and even fewer based on the asset class and US region they are active in. Often, the listing gets lost among hundreds of others, reaching only a small number of actual qualified buyers. When a property is listed on REItrades, sellers can rest assured that it will be exposed only to the most qualified buyers active in the space.

REItrades' unmatched network continues to grow rapidly as buyers rush to gain access to exclusive opportunities. The goal is to provide sellers maximum exposure of their assets to this small niche of buyers in the most engaging manner. To join REItrades as a buyer, investors must have a minimum of $50M in assets under management. This vetting process ensures that assets are only exposed to highly experienced investors, most of whom have completed numerous direct deals without brokers. Additionally, the platform's ability to generate state-of-the-art marketing materials (teasers and offering memorandums), as well as the integration with NDAs and E-signatures, provides a seamless and highly effective marketing process.

The direct deal structure is a growing trend in the commercial real estate space, especially given the access to new technologies and automated digital platforms that perform tasks previously requiring costly third-party service providers. By offering this highly attractive deal structure to buyers (direct to sellers), REItrades also makes listings significantly more appealing, often leading to premium offers. Leveraging REItrades enables sellers to achieve the highest possible sales price at a fraction of the cost and time required by traditional methods.

In the current challenging environment in commercial real estate, it is essential to have in-house expertise to adopt and leverage all the new technologies that are reshaping how every business operation is handled, leading to more efficient, transparent, and cost-effective solutions. REItrades is at the forefront of this revolution, offering an up-to-date alternative to commercial real estate investment sales.

