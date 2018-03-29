Rejuvenan Inks Content Licensing Agreements with Better Body Image, Dr. Roger Gould

"Dr. Gould's 'Head-Coach' technology helps Rejuvenan users have smarter internal conversations about their food decisions, and with Better Body Image, users get a reliable, data-driven visualization of their potential," said Rejuvenan Chief Revenue Officer Dr. Michael Wolf. "Both these additions, integrated throughout the user experience, enhance retention, engagement and results for the individual while helping employers create a healthier workforce."

Dr. Roger Gould, who pioneered computer assisted therapy for those struggling with emotional eating, has licensed his 'Pocket Hunger Coach' program to Rejuvenan. Users who want help with weight management or healthy eating will be prompted to work with "Head-Coach" to break through stress eating behaviors.

"To see a real, authentic change in your health, you must have the information to make the right decisions," said Dr. Gould, "and this partnership does that – we help people understand how to change not only the foods they eat, but the psychology behind their behavior, and we do it right on their phone."

Rejuvenan's partnership with Better Body Image, a fitness/health technology company that specializes in visual imaging software, lets Rejuvenan users take a photo of themselves and get a visual prediction of their appearance after 6, 12 and 18 weeks of weight loss, fueling their weight loss journey. BBI tech has been proven to drive engagement and retention in health/wellness programming at twice typical rates.

"One of the biggest hurdles to weight loss is motivation, but when you help people see what they could look like with behavioral change, things click," said Better Body Image CEO Dee Barker. "Our collaboration with Rejuvenan allows us to truly bring personalization and visualization to a digital-first solution so that individuals, employers and those looking for a comprehensive set of tools can start their wellness journey."

The Rejuvenan platform, a digital, personal health advocate, helps individuals reverse and prevent chronic disease to enhance quality of life and drive down health costs.

Founded by prominent technology investor and former Chairman of Oxford Health Plans Fred Nazem, Rejuvenan scores an individual's health and provides personalized content to improve that score. A person with diabetes, for example, will receive different recipes, behavioral therapy plans and fitness tips than someone who is overweight, and all content is targeted to an individual's score to help modify problematic lifestyle behaviors.

About Rejuvenan

Rejuvenan is a personal health platform that delivers precise, personalized wisdom for living a longer, healthier life. Accessible through any connected device, Rejuvenan helps businesses manage healthcare costs and safeguard the wellbeing of the most important assets: people. Rejuvenan is based in New York City. To learn more, visit https://rejuvenan.com/

About Dr. Roger Gould

Dr. Gould is a renowned psychiatrist and former Chief of Outpatient and Community Psychiatry at the University of California Los Angeles. He dedicated his career to building digital therapy sessions readily available to consumers and patients who otherwise may not have access to mental health care. He has written numerous books and scientific articles about the challenge of change. When you are ready to upgrade to healthier eating habits, Rejuvenan's and Dr. Gould's Head-Coach helps you do that much more easily than you can do it alone, and helps you do it at your own pace, step-by-step.

About Better Body Image

BBI has developed a patented, revolutionary health/fitness technology that uses 17 years of collected body change data to predict and show users what their body will look like when they've achieved their health and fitness goals. Founder Dee Barker knows that Visualization + Personalization = Results, and developed BBI so that users who "See it" will soon "Be it."

