Religion News Foundation welcomes major grant to expand religion journalism

"Religion News Foundation is grateful to Lilly Endowment for its vision and for its support of religion journalism," said Tom Gallagher, RNF/Religion News Service CEO and publisher.

Additional details about the grant will be made available upon final approval.

About Religion News Foundation

Religion News Foundation is a secular, educational and charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization affiliated with the University of Missouri School of Journalism. RNF advances religious literacy through websites, resources, networks, training workshops, events and other programs tailor-made for media professionals, corporate clients and the general public. RNF facilitates and encourages discourse about religion in a neutral and informative way without endorsing or promoting any particular belief system or point of view. For more information, visit RNF here.

About Religion News Service, LLC

Religion News Service is a secular, nonprofit and award-winning source of global news on religion, spirituality, culture and ethics, reported by a staff of professional journalists. Founded in 1934, RNS seeks to inform readers with objective reporting and insightful commentary and is relied upon by commercial and faith-based news organizations in a number of countries. RNS is affiliated with the Missouri School of Journalism at the University of Missouri, and is a subsidiary of Religion News Foundation. For more information, visit religionnews.com.

