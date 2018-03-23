Remark Holdings Moves Up Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Call to Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and digital media properties, including Vegas.com, has moved up the time of its conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017 to 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Remark Holdings' Chairman and CEO Kai-Shing Tao and CFO Douglas Osrow will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 949-574-3860.
Date: Thursday, March 29, 2018
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-Free Number: 888-882-4478
International Number: 323-701-0225
Conference ID: 5682880
The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay via the Investors section of the company's website here.
A replay of the call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 2, 2018.
Toll-Free Replay Number: 844-512-2921
International Replay Number: 412-317-6671
Replay ID: 5682880
About Remark Holdings, Inc.
Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses in many industries. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.
Company Contact:
Douglas Osrow, CFO
Remark Holdings, Inc.
dosrow@remarkholdings.com
702-701-9514, ext. 3025
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
Liolios Group, Inc.
MARK@liolios.com
949-574-3860
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remark-holdings-moves-up-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2017-earnings-call-to-thursday-march-29-2018-at-830-am-et-300618604.html
SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.
