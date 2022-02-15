RE/MAX DFW Associates Realtor Terry Hendricks Selected for Dallas Top Realtors D-List for the Second Year in a Row

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Re/Max DFW Associates realtor Terry Hendricks announced today he has been selected by Dallas Magazine for the prestigious 'Top Residential Real Estate Producers List' for the second year in a row. D-List honorees are chosen for customer service excellence and showing success in the North Texas market with at least $10M in annual sales.

Terry Hendricks Real Estate Image. Frisco Realtor - Realtor in Frisco. Terry Hendricks - Dallas Top Producer - Dallas D-List. Frisco Realtor

Award-winning real estate agent Terry Hendricks offers two innovative real estate programs serving buyers and sellers in the hot Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) market. With the successful Dream Home Buyers program targeting the DFW market, Hendricks helps buyers identify off-market homes, put together a winning bid transaction, and secure the home of their dreams. For sellers, the 72SOLD program provides quick turnaround times that result in above-market sales.

Sell Your Home in 72 Hours – 72SOLD-certified agents use innovative real estate marketing campaigns designed to create the highest competitive bidding environment and secure above-asking prices within just three days. Upfront advertising combined with targeted marketing and a short window of bidding opportunity helps jumpstart competitive bidding. 72SOLD's compressed showing schedule is convenient for home sellers and focuses on creating excitement in the market from Saturday – Monday, reducing the sales process from months to days.

"Traditional pricing of homes has been guesswork. Sellers make their asking price what they hope for and reduce their price if they don't get it," says Terry Hendricks. "But homes that are not priced correctly linger unsold and sell for less. With the 72SOLD program, homes are priced to attract buyers quickly, who when they compete against each other, drive up the final asking price."

Dream Home Buyers – This free program helps DFW buyers find off market homes, identifying better properties at better prices in a market where homes sell in days, hours, or before they are announced to the public. Program participants access properties that can't be found on Zillow or other real estate websites before other buyers and their realtors. Sources for off market deals include pre-foreclosures, non-owner-occupied properties, and neighborhood geo-targeting. Identifying off market homes provides buyers access to additional properties in the market and purchase opportunities that aren't impacted by bidding wars.

"I help sellers get the most out of their homes and buyers access the DFW market – which is really, really hot right now," said Hendricks. "With my innovative real estate programs, I am helping families find and purchase their dream homes. I am honored to be selected to the 'Top Residential Real Estate Producers List' by Dallas Magazine again this year."

Learn more: https://directory.dmagazine.com/real-estate-agents/terry-hendricks/

For More information Contact:

Terry Hendricks, RE/MAX DFW Associates - Frisco

(972) 299-3032 | www.TerryHendricks.com.com

SOURCE RE/MAX DFW Associates