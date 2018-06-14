Remesh Announces Anthony Caputo as VP of People Science to Expand Leadership in Employee Engagement

"We are honored and excited to have Anthony Caputo join our team," said Andrew Konya, CEO of Remesh. "Through his unique combination of academic rigor and organization pragmatism, he will help lead the next phase of Remesh's growth and further its leadership in the employee engagement space. Anthony has a proven record of developing and implementing cutting edge products, processes and analyses that have enabled organizations to improve their performance by better understanding their people."

In the billion-dollar employee engagement sector, Remesh's platform equips companies, from Fortune 1000 to consultancies, to better engage and understand their employees online and in real-time. Remesh uses an intuitive chat interface to communicate with employees and applies artificial intelligence to analyze, understand, and segment responses as they happen - to easily draw out the actionable insights and make organizations a happier place to work.

At Remesh, Caputo will work with customers to define impactful goals and insights with the platform, help inform product development to support the success of HR professionals, as well as cultivate and grow the innovative Remesh culture. Caputo brings extensive and relevant corporate and research transformation experience to Remesh. He had been a Human Resource Officer at The United Nations, led research efforts at Columbia Business School and was a Senior Consultant at Sirota, acquired by Mercer, a global consulting leader in advancing health, wealth, and careers.

"It's an honor to join such a great team, serving the loyal customer base who achieve impactful results engaging with employees through Remesh's platform," said Caputo. "With advanced technology, sound research methodology, and the incoming focus on accelerated spending to improve the employee experience, Remesh is truly poised to expand its growth and leadership at the core of this market."

About Remesh

Remesh is a next-gen platform for engaging and understanding a group of people - whether it's customers, employees, prospects, constituents - online and in real-time. The Remesh platform uses artificial intelligence to analyze, understand, and segment audience responses as they happen - to easily draw out the high-impact insights and the answers vital to an organization's success. Whether Remesh is being used for feedback, discovery, or ideation, the platform will generate rich, trustworthy insights in hours, not weeks. Trusted by large consultancies, market research firms, and a multitude of companies in the Fortune 1000 companies alike, Remesh is set to disrupt the $71 billion insights industry and change the way we do research forever.

