Renaissance Restoration Advises Mid-South Property Owners on Preventing "Chain Reaction" Damage Ahead of Winter Storm Fern

With Winter Storm Fern arriving, Renaissance Restoration notifies Memphis businesses and residents of 55°F safety standards to prevent inventory loss and pipe bursts.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Winter Storm Fern arrives in the Mid-South, Renaissance Restoration is advising property owners on critical measures to prevent a "chain reaction" of catastrophic property damage.

Conditions from Winter Storm Fern are expected to mirror the impacts of Winter Storm Elliott (2022), where extreme cold and power loss triggered a wave of commercial system failures and widespread plumbing bursts across the region.

The Commercial Threat: Downtime and Inventory Loss "For our commercial clients, the real danger is the loss of heat during power outages," says Brandon Smith, owner of Renaissance Restoration. "Fire suppression lines can freeze and rupture within hours, leading to massive inventory loss and business downtime. Protecting riser rooms is vital for business continuity."

The 55°F Standard and the "Water Key" To prevent major floods, Smith points to FEMA and American Red Cross standards, which recommend keeping thermostats at a minimum of 55°F.

"If your internal temperature drops toward 55 degrees, you are in the danger zone," Smith warns. "Every manager and homeowner should have a water key and know where their main shut-off is. Cutting the water at the source before the thaw begins is the only way to save your property assets."

Emergency Preparedness Highlights:

Follow Official Standards: Maintain heat at 55°F+ as per Red Cross and FEMA guidelines.

Commercial Systems: Insulate fire suppression riser rooms and elevate high-value inventory.

Plumbing Readiness: Drip faucets and use a water key to drain lines if power is lost during Winter Storm Fern.

Structural Risk: Iced branches in areas like Moscow and Piperton pose an immediate threat to roofs and power lines.

24/7 Emergency Response Renaissance Restoration is on Tier-1 Emergency Status for the duration of Winter Storm Fern. For immediate mitigation, contact the dispatch line at 1-800-224-5102 or visit www.RenaissanceRestorationServices.com.

