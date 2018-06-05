'Renewing Our Heroes' to Provide USRM Stem Cell Protocol to First Responders

Established by Joseph Radich, Founder and Clinical Director of RenewU Medical and son of an actively serving New York City firefighter, Renewing Our Heroes was created as a charitable health initiative to help individuals who voluntarily and without hesitation put their bodies, minds, families and lives on the line every day.

"I see the power of regenerative medicine, and because U.S. Stem Cell Clinic and Dr. Kristin Comella are the industry standard for holistic, autologous stem cell therapy, it only makes sense to make this protocol available to the fine men and women who serve our country," said Radich. "Renewing Our Heroes is a way we as Americans can give back, and help them have access to what they deserve, the very best regenerative medicine has to offer."

Dr. Kristin Comella, USRM's Chief Science Officer, is one of the most published scientists in the world for the clinical application of autologous fat derived stem cell therapies. She is also President of the Academy of Regenerative Practices, and is a leading voice in the power of regenerative medicine.

"This is exactly why we do what we do: helping the good people of our nation find the possibility of living healthier, longer lives so that they continue to do what they do best. For almost 20 years, I have researched, studied, tested, published and provided access to the healing, autologous stem cells in people's bodies," said Dr. Kristin Comella, USRM's Chief Science Officer. "It is a privilege to be tapping into this holistic form of stem cell therapy and to continue to serve in furthering this mission worldwide."

"Expansion of our stem cell protocol into the line of service for our first responders means we are starting to reach more and more Americans who otherwise would never have access to this incredible regenerative therapy," said Mike Tomas, USRM's President and CEO. "It is an honor for our organization to know the true heroes of our country can now have access to this standard of care."

Dr. Comella's leadership role inspires other organizations and physicians -- 700+ clinicians and 287+ clinics worldwide -- many of whom train and certify with her and the team at the U.S. Stem Cell Clinic in Sunrise, Florida.

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is a leader in the regenerative medicine / cellular therapy industry specializing in physician training and certification and stem cell products including its lead product Adipocell™ , as well as veterinary stem cell training and stem cell banking and creation and management of stem cell clinics. To management's knowledge, USRM has completed more clinical treatments than any other stem cell company in the world in the past 20 years.

