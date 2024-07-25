Renowned Leukemia Researcher and Clinician Joins NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center as New Chief Clinical Officer

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center has named Jonathan M. Gerber, MD, as its new chief clinical officer. Dr. Gerber joins NYU Langone from the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School and UMass Memorial Health, where he served as the director of the cancer center and chief of hematology and oncology.

Jonathan M. Gerber, MD

In his new role, Dr. Gerber will work with Perlmutter Cancer Center (PCC) and NYU Langone leadership teams to establish and ensure the highest quality of cutting-edge patient care, effective collaboration among faculty and staff, and the integration of clinical and translational research at PCC locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island. He will also coordinate efforts across different cancer specialties, departments, and campuses.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Perlmutter Cancer Center as it continues to grow and evolve," says Dr. Gerber. "I look forward to working with colleagues across NYU Langone Health to expand and innovate the world-class care at each of our locations."

Dr. Gerber's clinical interests include leukemia and related hematologic conditions, as well as blood and marrow transplantation (BMT) and cellular therapy. He is also a translational laboratory researcher and an early-phase clinical trial investigator. His research focuses on improving the identification and targeting of the stem cells at the root of leukemia and other hematologic diseases, with the goal of personalizing therapy and developing treatments that are more effective and less toxic.

"Dr. Gerber is a proven leader in the world of cancer care and research," says Alec Kimmelman, MD, PhD, the Anita Steckler and Joseph Steckler Chair of Radiation Oncology, and the director of the Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health. "We are fortunate to have him join our team to lead our clinical efforts and to ensure all of our patients have access to our outstanding care and state-of-the-art clinical trials."

About Dr. Gerber

Dr. Gerber received his BA in biology and MD at Johns Hopkins, where he also completed his internal medicine residency and hematology fellowship. Upon completion of his training, he served on the faculty of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins Hospital for five years in the Division of Hematology. From there, he joined the Levine Cancer Institute (LCI) as the founding director of its Leukemia Division. While at LCI, he helped launch the BMT Program, performing the first allogeneic BMT in an adult in Charlotte, NC, in 2014. In 2018, he was then recruited to be the chief of hematology and oncology and medical director of the cancer service line at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School and UMass Memorial Health, where he was subsequently promoted to the director of the cancer center.

Dr. Gerber has co-authored over 50 articles in prominent publications and has presented research findings at national and international conferences, as well as serving as a reviewer for the National Institutes of Health and top journals in the field. He is also a member of the editorial board and the associate editor for hematology content for HemOnc Today. Dr. Gerber was a member of the team that received a 2023 Top 10 Clinical Research Achievement Award from the Clinical Research Forum for its work on the treatment of COVID-19 with convalescent plasma, which was published in The New England Journal of Medicine. His leukemia research has resulted in three US patents and has been translated into clinical trials.

Dr. Gerber is also an active member of several professional societies, including the American Society of Hematology (ASH) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). Currently, he is a member of the ASH Committee on Practice and the liaison to the ASH Subcommittee on Precision Medicine, as a well as a member of the ASH Continuing Certification Working Group. He previously served on the ASCO Cancer Research and Education committees. Dr. Gerber has also served on the boards of the Charlotte and the New England chapters of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. In addition, he was a member of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health's Diagnosis and Treatment Working Group for the 2024-2029 State Cancer Plan.

Media Contact:

Ryan Dziuba

Media Relations Manager

[email protected]

212-404-4131

SOURCE NYU Langone Health