Rental Inventory in San Francisco Rises, While Rent Growth Slows

San Francisco renters will have almost 40 percent more newly-available rental listings to choose from than a year ago, with the Mission and SoMa reporting inventory increases over 50 percent. [ii] However, while the city overall is seeing an uptick in inventory and a general cool-down of the rental market, renters have not yet seen much relief to their monthly rent payments. San Francisco's median rent hasn't dropped below $4,000 a month since December 2014.

"Even though rent increases in San Francisco have been modest for quite some time now and new units are coming online, the city is still one of the country's least affordable," said Joshua Clark, economist at HotPads. "San Francisco has a lot to offer in terms of job availability and cultural attractions that make it a desirable place to live, but there just isn't enough supply to accommodate that demand. The city has seen substantial new supply come online in recent months, and rents would be even higher if these new apartments had not been built, but renters are still struggling to keep pace with the market."

Median rent for a one-bedroom in San Francisco also increased in the first quarter of 2018, rising 0.3 percent year-over-year to a median of $4,284 per month. However, median rent for a one-bedroom declined slightly in the Mission and SoMa.

[i] The HotPads Rent Report is a quarterly overview of the median rent and change in rental listing inventory within the city of San Francisco, as well as four of its neighborhoods: Downtown, the Mission, Hayes Valley and SoMa. Data are aggregated from rental listings on HotPads dating back to January 2014. The reports are compiled by the HotPads Economic Research team. HotPads tracks data for rental markets throughout the United States, but currently only produces reports for San Francisco, Chicago and Atlanta.

[ii] New listings include all rental listings added to HotPads within the quarter, excluding properties listed for rent more than once in the last 90 days.

