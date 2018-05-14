CURITIBA, Brazil, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has filed its annual Form 20-F for fiscal year 2017 on May 14, 2018, in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The file can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or Copel's website at ir.copel.com.
Additionally, shareholders, investors or interested parties may receive a printed copy of the financial statements free of charge by contacting the Investor Relations Department in advance at (41) 3222-2027 or by e-mail at ri@copel.com.
Curitiba, May 14, 2018.
Adriano Rudek de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
CONTACT: Investor Relations team, ri@copel.com, (41) 3222-2027
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-20--f-300648282.html
SOURCE Companhia Paranaense de Energia
