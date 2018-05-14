Report 20 - F

CURITIBA, Brazil, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has filed its annual Form 20-F for fiscal year 2017 on May 14, 2018, in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The file can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or Copel's website at ir.copel.com.