Report 20 - F

News provided by

Companhia Paranaense de Energia

May 14, 2018, 23:49 ET

CURITIBA, Brazil, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, with shares listed on the NYSE (ELPVY, ELP), B3 (CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6) and the LATIBEX (XCOP), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has filed its annual Form 20-F for fiscal year 2017 on May 14, 2018, in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The file can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or Copel's website at ir.copel.com.

Additionally, shareholders, investors or interested parties may receive a printed copy of the financial statements free of charge by contacting the Investor Relations Department in advance at (41) 3222-2027 or by e-mail at ri@copel.com.

Curitiba, May 14, 2018.

 

Adriano Rudek de Moura
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

CONTACT: Investor Relations team, ri@copel.com, (41) 3222-2027

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-20--f-300648282.html

SOURCE Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Also from this source

May 14, 2018, 23:58 ET Formulário Anual 20-F

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Report 20 - F

News provided by

Companhia Paranaense de Energia

May 14, 2018, 23:49 ET