It Is Shown from the Findings of Our Research on Chinese Automakers' Telematics Products: Telematics is Available to 49% New Vehicles in Beijing, Compared with a Mere 18% in Heilongjiang.



In the first quarter of 2019, Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong stay ahead of other provinces in availability of telematics in new passenger cars, with rates of 49.2%, 42.5% and 36.7%, respectively; Jilin and Heilongjiang were left behind with installation rates of 18.9% and 18.2%, respectively, far below the country's average of 30.2%, according to Report on Chinese Automakers' Telematics Products in 2019 we released recently.



Automotive telematics solution falls into built-in and external types. Built-in telematics system enables vehicles with direct connectivity; external telematics system offers connectivity for vehicles via a smartphone or other devices. Built-in telematics system has become the mainstream configuration for new vehicles as ever more of them used the system in recent two years, making the external type give its way to it. In 2018, telematics (built-in + external) installation rate in China just rose a bit.



Only in terms of built-in telematics system, installation of telematics in new vehicles has soared, expectedly up to 51.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with a mere 11.94% in the first quarter of 2017.



The report compares and analyzes telematics products of more than 10 Chinese automakers from the aspects as follows: features, technology providers, human-machine interaction, communications, map and navigation, voice, big data and service, dashboard and central console, car owner's APP, remote control, cloud technology, in-vehicle infotainment, mobility services, life services, car-home interconnection deployment, pre- and after-sale services, charge mode, installation of telematics products, installation by province and municipality, etc.



