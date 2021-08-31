Republic of Bangladesh: Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission Virtual Briefing on alleged "Enforced disappearance in Bangladesh"

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Bangladesh takes note of the virtual briefing on the alleged "Enforced disappearance in Bangladesh" being organized by the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission on August 31, 2021. In this regard, it is imperative to share the relevant facts, information, and position of Bangladesh Government on the allegations of "enforced disappearances", "extrajudicial killings" and other alleged human rights violations in Bangladesh that are likely to feature in the said Webinar.

The Bangladesh Government remains committed to addressing any allegations of human rights violations in the country. In fact, some of those allegations have been reported before and investigated carefully and with due seriousness. The Government is concerned that there has been a growing pattern to label all criminal cases of missing with "enforced disappearance" with obvious intention of maligning the Government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and its achievements. In many cases the 'perceived' victims have reappeared, out of the criminal justice system, proving the allegations of so-called "enforced disappearance" false. However, the case classification of "enforced disappearance" does not change and the public is not updated.

The Government is increasingly concerned by the trend of organized (/group of) miscreants to impersonate law enforcement agencies like the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to carry out such "abductions" or "kidnappings." There have been numerous instances where the law enforcement agencies had brought to justice abductors that purported themselves to be law enforcement officers of RAB and other government agencies. These organized criminal acts are done with a purpose to undermine the credibility and professional competence of those lawful government agencies and this fact should be known to the public, international community and concerned parties.

The Government also examines when there are allegations of "extrajudicial killings" and have concluded in almost all cases that those were without merit. Law Enforcement agencies have investigated instances of alleged "extrajudicial killings" and "disappearances." They have found no evidence of government involvement. Rather, they discovered that many of the "disappeared" were in hiding, been abducted by organized criminals, evading prosecution for violent crimes that further punish the accused's victim(s) by delayed justice. Due process of law, which may involve some time to complete, is wrongly portrayed by the relatives of lawfully detained and charged Defendant as enforced disappearance with the intention to undermine the Rule of Law and due legal process attempting to draw public sympathy and attract public opinion in their favor

The Government of Bangladesh ensures that law enforcement agencies in Bangladesh conduct themselves strictly in accordance with international and domestic laws. As a signatory to the 1984 United Nations Convention Against Torture, and Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, Bangladesh has worked to ensure that its domestic laws are in line with its obligations under the Convention. If involvement of law enforcing personnel in such cases is proven, the laws take their course and stern disciplinary actions are taken against them.

The Government has great concern about the publication of so-called study by organizations like Human Rights Watch on the alleged disappearances in Bangladesh, which are based on questionable sources of information and should not be believed. For example, the recent study published by the Human Rights Watch is dependent on interviews with unidentified individuals, including 60 interviews with unnamed people, 81 citations from unnamed individuals, and 7 witnesses who are allowed to remain anonymous. No attempt was made to give the government an opportunity to respond. While Bangladesh takes seriously and investigates every reported disappearance, it cannot, logistically or legally, give credence to anonymous sources that are possibly providing misinformation to further punish victims of violent crimes.

The Government of Bangladesh is determined to ensure rule of law and would also like to see it is respected everywhere. In this regard, the Government brings the issue of the return of Rashed Chowdhury, the killer of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first President and the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh and almost his entire family. The killer has been given asylum in the U.S. and yet to be returned despite the requests to the U.S. Government. The Government trusts/believes that as a promoter and advocate for defending human rights and the rule of law, the Lantos Commission will soon hold discussion on this Presidential Assassination and the actors that escape justice.

The Embassy will remain closely engaged with the esteemed Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission for concerns about human rights situations in Bangladesh and will provide relevant facts and information to meet their queries, when asked.

