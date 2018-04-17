Research discovery awarded $2 million for path to new diabetes treatment

"This new finding is contrary to the current paradigm that suggests that diabetes causes gastroparesis," said Ro. "However, our findings are supported by the results of gastrectomy surgery (removal of a part, or all of the stomach), which have been shown to significantly alleviate the symptoms that arise in Type 2 diabetes patients."

Ro is researching what causes obesity and Type 2 diabetes in the hopes of uncovering any underlying causes.

The research funding is provided by YUYANG Dnu Co., Ltd., an international company based in South Korea, with the goal of leveraging medical research expertise at UNR Med in order to develop new targeted drug treatments for gastrointestinal complications that arise in obese and Type 2 diabetes patients.

"This funding will allow us to begin testing FDA-approved drug candidates that will restore the function of gastrointestinal regulatory cells," said Ro. "The YUYANG funding contract will serve as a springboard to transfer these discoveries into efficacious drug treatments that are commercially available."

"With the support and investment of YUYANG Dnu, a global company, we will continue to enhance the competitiveness of our faculty, helping them grow their research and make a difference in the lives of many," said Mridul Gautam, Ph.D. University of Nevada, Reno vice president for research and innovation.

"This dedicated research funding is evidence that UNR Med is at the forefront of innovative solutions to improve global health," said UNR Med Dean, Thomas L. Schwenk, M.D.

