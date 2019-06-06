Research highlights that the market is expected to reach $1.25 Billion by 2029

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Remote Drones Identification System Market is anticipated to Reach $1.25 billion by 2029



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the market estimate and forecast for remote drone identification systems market?

• What are the key technologies used for remote drone identification system market?

• What are the market opportunities, restraints, and drivers for remote drone identification system market?

• What are the regional market trends according to different regions?

• Who are the major players operating in the market and what is their contribution to the market growth?

• What are the key market strategies adopted by the remote drone identification market players?

• How much revenue is expected by from segmented by,

o The different sub-segments, such as broadcast-based, network-based, and interUSS, of the remote drone identification market by technology segment

o The different sub-segments, such as government and commercial of the remote drone identification market by end-user segment

o The different sub-segments, such as transportation, stadiums and open-air events, chemical, oil and gas industry, and critical energy infrastructure of the remote drone identification market by application segment

o The different regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-Of-the-World (ROW) for remote drone identification market.



Global Remote Drone Identification Market Size, 2021-2029



The global remote drone identification industry growth based on the analysis conducted highlights that the market is expected to reach $1.25 Billion by 2029. The market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.



The introduction of remote identification system in drone market is likely to bring radical changes in the drone industry.It is expected to bring transparency in the airspace and is also likely to protect critical infrastructure areas such as airports, chemical, oil and gas industries, stadiums and other spaces that hold public gathering events.



Due to the ongoing efforts of the industry players to develop high-end solutions for remote ID, the market for drones is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace.



As far as technology is concerned, there are two viable solutions to remotely identify and track drones in the airspace.The goal of each method is to send the data obtained from the drones to an FAA-approved internet-based database.



Network-based solution and Broadcast-based solution are the two solutions possible.



Network-based solution channelizes data to an internet service or federation of services.Air Traffic Control (ATC) or public safety officials can only ingress the data to obtain ID and tracking information for UAS.



It involves two-way communication for transmitting ID and tracking information whereas broadcast-based solution means to pass on data in only one direction with no target destination or receiver. Data can be received by anyone within range of broadcast.



Expert Quote on the Drone Identification System



"The implementation of remote ID is likely to unlock new applications in high-risk areas, especially urban airspace. For applications in some near-range, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies has a huge potential. Further, depending on the progress of remote ID regulations, we could start seeing drones using e-identification within the next 5 years."



Scope of the Global Remote Drone Identification System Market



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the remote drone identification market in terms of various trends and factors influencing the market, research advancements happening in the market. The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the solutions allied with the remote drone identification system.



This research report aims at answering various aspects of the market with the help of the key factors driving the market, restraints that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The report includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market.



Market Segmentation



The global remote drone identification system market is segmented on the basis of region including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Each region is developing its own rules and regulations for remote identification.



Key Companies Operating in the Global Remote Drone Identification Industry



The study provides detailed analysis of the 18 key players in the remote drone identification system market including Exponent Technologies Services, µAvionix, Airborne Concept, AirMap, Kittyhawk.io and Unifly, among others. This section covers business financials, company snapshots, key products and services, major developments, future programs (if any), and the individual SWOT analysis.



Countries Covered

• North America

• The U.S.

• Europe

• U.K

• Germany

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Australia

• Rest-of-the-World



