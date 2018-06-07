Researchers to Discuss Science Launching on Next Resupply Mission to Space Station

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 2 p.m. EDT Monday, June 11, to discuss a number of science investigations launching to the International Space Station on the next SpaceX commercial resupply mission. Audio of the teleconference will stream live on NASA's website.

David Brady, assistant program scientist for the International Space Station Program at NASA's Johnson Space Center, and Liz Warren, associate program scientist at the Center for Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS), will provide an overview of the research and technology aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft.

Also participating in the briefing will be:

John Hogan , NASA's Ames Research Center – principal investigator for the Micro-12 investigation, will discuss this cellular biology research on how microgravity affects the growth, gene expression and ability of a model bacterium to transfer electrons through its cell membrane along bacterial nanowires it produces. Such bacteria could be used in microbial fuel cells to make electricity from organic waste.

principal investigator for the Micro-12 investigation, will discuss this cellular biology research on how microgravity affects the growth, gene expression and ability of a model bacterium to transfer electrons through its cell membrane along bacterial nanowires it produces. Such bacteria could be used in microbial fuel cells to make electricity from organic waste. Paul Jaminet, founder and chief executive officer, and Shou-Ching Jaminet, chief scientist, Angiex – will discuss Angiex's investigation of endothelial cells, the cells that line the walls of blood vessels. Culturing endothelial cells in microgravity could create an important model system for evaluating the action of any vascular-targeted drug. Use of this model may enable Angiex to develop a novel cancer therapy with lower toxicity and potential to be effective against most cancers.

– will discuss Angiex's investigation of endothelial cells, the cells that line the walls of blood vessels. Culturing endothelial cells in microgravity could create an important model system for evaluating the action of any vascular-targeted drug. Use of this model may enable Angiex to develop a novel cancer therapy with lower toxicity and potential to be effective against most cancers. Fred Turek and Martha Vitaterna , Northwestern University – principal investigators for Rodent Research-7, will discuss their research to examine how the space environment affects the community of microorganisms in the gastrointestinal tract of mice (also known as the microbiota). Results could help protect astronaut health during long-term missions by providing insights into the microbial populations' interactions with physiological systems including the gastrointestinal, immune, metabolic, circadian, and sleep systems during spaceflight.

– principal investigators for Rodent Research-7, will discuss their research to examine how the space environment affects the community of microorganisms in the gastrointestinal tract of mice (also known as the microbiota). Results could help protect astronaut health during long-term missions by providing insights into the microbial populations' interactions with physiological systems including the gastrointestinal, immune, metabolic, circadian, and sleep systems during spaceflight. Mark Settles , University of Florida – principal investigator for the Space Algae investigation, will discuss research to select algae strains adapted to space and sequence their genomes to identify growth-related genes. Algae consume waste carbon dioxide, can provide basic nutrition and may perceive microgravity as a trigger to produce algae oils rich in antioxidants that may help mitigate the harmful effects of microgravity and cosmic radiation during spaceflight.

To participate in the teleconference, media must contact Stephanie Schierholz at 202-358-1100 or stephanie.schierholz@nasa.gov no later than noon on June 11, for dial-in information.

SpaceX is targeting no earlier than 5:41 a.m. June 29 for the launch of its Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The Space Life and Physical Sciences Research and Applications Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington is sponsoring the Micro-12 and Rodent Research-7 investigations as part of its research to enable human spaceflight exploration, and CASIS is sponsoring the Angiex Cancer Therapy and Space Algae investigations as part of the U.S. National Laboratory research to improve life on Earth.

