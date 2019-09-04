Reseco Group and OnPoint Business Solutions join forces to create Accelerate

PHOENIX, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reseco Group, http://www.resecogroup.com, is pleased to announce that DeeAnn Palin, previously of OnPoint Business Solutions, has joined their group of companies as the President of Accelerate LLC, a business advisory firm. This strategic move will allow the Reseco Group of companies to broaden the services and capabilities offered to their clientele significantly.

For more information about the services Accelerate offers, visit the website at http://www.accel4biz.com.