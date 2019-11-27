ReServe and Alpha Business Solutions Announce Partnership to Provide High-Touch Payroll Services to ReServists, Expert Workers Age 50+

RED BANK, N.J., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Business Solutions, a certified minority business enterprise (MBE) founded by Gene Waddy in 2017, has been named as ReServe's vendor of choice to provide payroll, employer of record services and associate care to more than 400 ReServists. ReServists are a growing talent pool of 50 and older professionals who bring their skills and experience to work on part-time service projects to improve their communities.

The direct connection of the two companies demonstrates diversity and inclusion in action. "We are truly honored to partner with ReServe to provide a customer service focused solution to this diverse group of workers," shared Gene Waddy, CEO of Alpha Business Solutions. "We look forward to establishing a long-term relationship with ReServe and their team of ReServists." Alpha Business Solutions will onboard, pay, manage and support more than 420 ReServists in 10 states nationwide to their payroll services. "Our expert team will provide a streamlined onboarding process and continued customer care for ReServe's workers. We want to facilitate ReServists to easily take on new part-time projects to make a difference and have an impact in their communities."

ReServists are comprised of a pool of professionals that have experience in social work, marketing, human resources, law, healthcare and finance. ReServe leverages these skilled professionals to work within their communities through mentoring, filling nonprofit talent gaps, working with families impacted by dementia, linking people in poverty to essential services and more.

About Alpha Business Solutions

Alpha Business Solutions is a NMSDC certified minority-owned business enterprise that provides a spectrum of managed Payroll and Staffing Services that help our clients reduce risk, save time and money while driving diverse spend. Visit www.alphabizpayroll.com to learn more.

About ReServe

ReServe® is a national nonprofit that leverages the talent, experience and commitment of experienced professionals 50+ to strengthen their communities by matching their skills and passion with part-time service work in nonprofits and public institutions. To learn more, visit www.reserveinc.org.

