Residential portable air purifier market to grow by USD 4124.02 Mn: Household appliances market is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global residential portable air purifier market has been categorized as a part of the global household appliances market. The parent market, the global household appliances market, covers revenue generated by manufacturers of electric household appliances and related products. Household appliances include power and hand tools, including garden improvement tools.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Residential Portable Air Purifier Market 2023-2027

Residential portable air purifier Market 2022-2027: Scope

The residential portable air purifier market report covers the following areas:

Residential portable air purifier market 2022-2027: Vendor Landscape

The global residential portable air purifier market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional vendors. These vendors focus on R&D, technology, and branding to compete in the market. They are investing significantly in procuring high-quality products to deliver superior customer service. Vendors also focus on building brand and brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Vendors differentiate themselves based on product quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation and offer products with different technologies and designs. The intense competition has kept the price differentiation among vendors at a moderate level. The differentiation factors are expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

3M Co., AllerAir Industries Inc., Austin Air Systems Ltd., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., LIFA Air Ltd., NAP SYSTEMS, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Residential portable air purifier market 2022-2027: Competitive Analysis

Residential portable air purifier market 2022-2027: Segmentation

Product

Dust collectors



Fume and smoke collectors



Others

The dust collectors segment held the largest share of the market in 2022. The growing awareness of indoor pollution and the rise in health consciousness among consumers is increasing the adoption of dust collector residential portable air purifiers. The rising prevalence of asthma is also supporting the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

North America is estimated to account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The introduction of HEPA filtration technology by vendors has increased the adoption of residential portable air purifiers among consumers. In addition, the rising health consciousness among consumers has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market.

What are the key data covered in this residential portable air purifier market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the residential portable air purifier market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , , and and . Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of residential portable air purifier market vendors.

Residential Portable Air Purifier Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 185 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4124.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., AllerAir Industries Inc., Austin Air Systems Ltd., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dyson Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir AG, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., LIFA Air Ltd., NAP SYSTEMS, Newell Brands Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever PLC, Whirlpool Corp., Winix America Inc., and Xiaomi Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

