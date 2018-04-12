Resolution Contributes to Project Mexico Home Building

WOBURN, Mass., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Development Services Inc., a leading provider of product development services to the medical, life science and consumer markets, today announced a financial contribution to the St. Athanasius Project Mexico Home Building Team. The monetary donation will provide financial support for program participants.

Since 1988, Project Mexico & St. Innocent Orphanage has been building secure, safe and weather tight homes for some of the most impoverished families in northern Mexico. Built strictly by volunteer labor, these homes provide families economic security and hope for a brighter future. While serving these families, the volunteers discover that they have been transformed. Through their service to others, they realize that they have received much more than they had given. To date, Project Mexico has hosted well over 11,000 volunteers on their 16-acre ranch as they continue to humbly bear the burdens of others in the name of Christ.

"As an organization founded on Christ's love for those in need, Project Mexico not only helps qualified, struggling families with a new home but provides participants with a deeper immersion into their faith, and a vision for the outward reaching identity of the Church. We find that volunteers come back transformed and able to share their experiences with others," said Father Aaron Walker. "Often, volunteers are willing to participate but lack the funds for travel and logistics. This is where partners like Resolution are so critical to our program. Their financial support helps us get people to a place where they can have an impact."

"We are pleased to be able to offer support to St. Athanasius Home Project Mexico and their ongoing efforts," said Leo Carayannopoulos, CEO of Resolution Development Services. "We know the good work being done by Project Mexico and wanted to help. We are proud to make this contribution."

About Resolution Development Services:

With offices just outside of Boston, Resolution Development Services provides best in class hardware, software, mechanical, machine vision, and systems engineering outsourced services to clients in the United States, Canada, and Asia. Our regulatory compliant quality system makes Resolution the best choice for complex development programs.

