Resolution Extends Integrated Vision Development Expertise Into Military Space

WOBURN, Mass., March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolution Development Services Inc., a leading provider of product development services to the medical, life science and industrial markets, today announced that it has been selected for a complex outsourced product development project with a leading manufacturer of drone technology. This represents Resolution's first project in the military industry and the latest in Resolution's strategy to expand its offerings into innovative markets such as autonomous driving, IoT, and machine learning.

The key components of the program include integration of complex vision technology with field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA) for use in an extremely demanding and rugged environment. Resolution's cross-industry expertise both in FPGA and imaging makes Resolution an excellent partner to advance this military application.

"Resolution is particularly excited to work with our first partner in the military field," said Leo Carayannopoulos, CEO of Resolution Development Services. "The addition of this complex drone development project in a new market reaffirms the wide applications of our leading vision integration capabilities. We see this as the first of many new applications of our unique expertise in vision, FPGA, and connectivity. Beyond military applications, autonomous driving, IoT, and machine learning represent markets where our expertise can add value and innovation."

Vision, embedded hardware, and FPGA development are among Resolution's core competencies, uniquely positioning them as a go-to partner for FPGA development projects across industries. FPGA-based development requires a broad range of skills to deliver these highly integrated technologies. Successful FPGA development requires a team that understands hardware, software, communications, and RTOS.

With offices just outside of Boston, Resolution Development Services provides best in class FPGA, software, mechanical, machine vision, and systems engineering services to clients in the United States, Canada, and Asia. Our experienced staff, unique technical expertise, and regulatory compliant quality system make Resolution the best choice for complex development programs.

