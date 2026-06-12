Resorts World New York City Named as a Sponsor of the NYNJ World Cup 26 Queens Group Stage HQ, Bringing the FIFA World Cup 26™ to the World's Borough

NYC's first live table games casino backs a free, family-friendly fan zone as the world's largest tournament arrives in New York/New Jersey; doors are now open ahead of the first match in NY/NJ on June 13th.

QUEENS, N.Y., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World New York City (RWNYC) — the Big Apple's first and only casino-hotel and, as of this spring, the city's first live table games casino —announced it will serve as a sponsor of the NYNJ World Cup 26 Queens Group Stage HQ, a free fan destination where New Yorkers can gather to watch FIFA World Cup 26™ matches together. The fan zone opened on Thursday, June 11th, just ahead of the first match at MetLife Stadium on June 13 and will run through June 27.

RWNYC is extending the celebration by co-sponsoring the opening concert for the NYNJ World Cup 26 Queens Group Stage HQ, featuring NAS as the headliner, on Friday, June 12. The company donated 100 VIP tickets to local community organizations, including Jamaica YMCA, Boys & Girls Club of Metro Queens, Showing Hearts, Southern Queens Park Association, Queens Economic Development Corporation, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, Heartshare, RiverFund, and Greater Jamaica Development Corporation.

As the only FIFA World Cup ever to be co-hosted across North America makes its New York/New Jersey debut this month, RWNYC's sponsorship gives Queens residents and visitors a front-row seat to the action. With live broadcasts on big screens, family programming, local food vendors, and community activations throughout the tournament's group stage window, Queens residents can participate in the World Cup in their own neighborhood.

Queens, known as the World's Borough, is home to more than 160 spoken languages and is the most linguistically diverse place on earth. With eight matches at nearby MetLife Stadium, that label takes on new meaning. For Resorts World, a Queens institution since 2011, serving as a sponsor is a natural extension of a long-running commitment to the community it calls home.

"Queens has been Resorts World's home since day one, and there's no better way to welcome the world to our borough than by giving our neighbors a free, front-row seat to the World Cup," said Michelle Stoddart, Senior Vice President of Community Development at Resorts World New York City. "This fan zone is about more than soccer, it's about bringing families together, supporting local small businesses, and showing the millions of fans coming to New York exactly what makes this community special. We're proud to be a sponsor, and proud to keep doing what we've always done here: being a good neighbor."

The fan zone is free and open to the public, but tickets are required for entry. It is expected to draw fans from across the five boroughs and beyond during the group stage, when the nearby New York/New Jersey Stadium hosts a slate of marquee matches.

RWNYC's involvement reflects the economic and civic moment the tournament represents for Queens, a borough that will welcome a global audience this summer and stands to benefit from the visitors, attention, and energy the World Cup brings.

RWNYC's sponsorship is part of a broader community effort to bring the World Cup to every corner of Queens. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards this week announced a slate of watch party events across the borough, spanning from Flushing to the Rockaways, designed to ensure the tournament is accessible to all residents. Those events, funded through NYC Tourism + Conventions, include screenings at cultural institutions and community spaces throughout June and July. Together, these efforts signal a borough-wide embrace of the World Cup and its potential to draw visitors, celebrate diversity, and drive economic activity across Queens.

The Queens Group Stage HQ is located at the Louis Armstrong Stadium within the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. For hours, the match-viewing schedule, and more information, visit nynjfwc26.com/queens/.

About RWNYC

Resorts World New York City (RWNYC) is the Big Apple's only casino-hotel and has generated over $5 billion for the State's public education system since 2011. RWNYC fulfils the decades-long mission to turn the historic Aqueduct Racetrack into a true integrated resort. On April 28, 2026, the facility was transformed to a commercial casino with over 240 live table games and more than 2,500 machines, with more gaming options and amenities expected towards the end of 2026. An average 5 million guests pass through RWNYC's doors annually, where they enjoy an extraordinary gaming, entertainment, and dining experiences and this is expected to double to 10 million guests a year. In 2021, the 400-room Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World New York City opened its doors — bringing the total investment at the site to $1.1 billion. Guests choose from several dining options, including the recently reopened RW Prime and the Good Friends Noodle House.

RWNYC is operated by the Genting Group, a global company founded in 1965, with destination resort operations in the Catskills, Hudson Valley, Las Vegas, Bimini, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Genting has more than 50 years of experience in the travel and leisure industry and collectively employs approximately 30,000 people while offering an unparalleled resort experience to over 50 million visitors a year worldwide.

Contact:

Stefan Friedman

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SOURCE Resorts World New York City