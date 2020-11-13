Respect Da Grind Signs A Major World-Wide Distribution Deal With KMG/ The Orchard/ and Forms Respect Da Grind Music Group Dba RDG Music Group

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Respect Da Grind Entertainment was started by David L. The company has been in business since 2007. RDG Entertainment partners back then, all 3 were driven but David L's drive was in a direction all the way to the top. Due to creative differences, the 3 parted ways and David L went on to legalize the business with then partner Kevin James. From that point everything had taken off. After 4 years Kevin James went on to do other business endeavors and David L became the sole owner. David L is acting as the Marketing Manager. RDG Entertainment has worked with and produced shows with some of the biggest names in the music industry such as: Power 105's Music Director DJ Prostyle , Music Coordinator Honey German , The Breakfast Club's own DJ Envy , DJ Self, DJ Will, DJ Spinking, DJ Sussone, DJ Nyla Symone. Hot 97's Music Director TT Torres , Funk Flex, DJ Drewski, Shani Kulture from "Ebro In The Morning ", DJ Magic and much more. RDG Entertainment also has thrown Celebrity shows with the likes of the legendary Mr Cheeks, hip hop icon Keith Murray, Styles P, Sheek Louch, Papoose, Juelz Santana, Maino, Uncle Murda, Joell Ortiz and much more.

David L has hosted shows that featured Joe Budden, Jadakiss, The Breakfast Club's own Angela Yee , Laura Stylez from Hot 97's "Ebro In The Morning" , Lloyd Banks, 50 Cent, Hot 97's DJ Enuff, Corey Gunz, Chinx (SIP), Megatron (SIP), Hollywood Play (SIP) and much more. In 2011, RDG Entertainment took a turn to really start breaking artists. Discovering such acts as Astronomical Kid aka Stro The MC and worked with acts like Tone Trump. In 2013, RDG Entertainment embarked on the Promotional Tours Stop Campaigns dealing with established artists such as Maino & The Mafia in Paterson, NJ. In 2014, RDG Entertainment had produced a Promotional Tour Stop in Paterson, NJ for The Fresh Sound Tour Featuring Fred The Godson (SIP). In 2015, RDG Entertainment also produced the Promotional Tour Stop in Queens, NY for the Human Album Tour featuring Joell Ortiz & ILL Mind. After being successful. RDG Entertainment has done promotional works for various music industry entities thereafter.

In 2016, David L had gotten a proposal that he couldn't refuse with A.P.E Company based in Allentown, Pennsylvania. A partnership resulted and he became an Iheartmedia marketing representative under the guidance of Angelo Rojas and Sergio. David L's life would completely change since then. As of May 2019,

Respect Da Grind Music Group was started with the Partners David L, Jay Williams , and B Payne all at the helm. The 3 have formed like Voltron and are ready for the world.

