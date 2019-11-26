Respiratory Care Devices Market Outlook 2019-2024 Featuring Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Chart Industries, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical, and More

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Care Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global respiratory care devices market reached a value of around US$ 19.1 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 28.6 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 7 % during 2019-2024.



The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and tuberculosis, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Sedentary lifestyles and stressful routines, in confluence with the growing number of smokers and rate of alcohol consumption, have resulted in rising incidences of lung cancer and other severe respiratory conditions.



Also, the increasing number of premature births, along with the growing geriatric population are also impacting the demand for respiratory care devices. Both premature newborns and elderly tend to have weak immune systems and require various breathing support devices for facilitating artificial breathing and preventing respiratory disorders, including newborn respiratory distress syndrome (RDS).



Other factors, such as the increasing healthcare expenditure and the development of miniature devices are projected to drive the market further. Significant efforts by both the government and non-governmental organizations (NGO) to make quality healthcare facilities accessible to all, along with developing new and improving the existing healthcare infrastructure are also creating a positive outlook for the market.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Chart Industries Inc., Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, Masimo, Drgerwerk, Invacare Corporation, Allied Healthcare Products Inc, 3B Medical Inc., Air Liquide, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Vyaire Medical Inc., Rotech Healthcare Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global respiratory care devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global respiratory care devices industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global respiratory care devices industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global respiratory care devices industry?

What is the structure of the global respiratory care devices industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global respiratory care devices industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Respiratory Care Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Indication

5.5 Market Breakup by End-user

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Therapeutic Devices

6.2 Monitoring Devices

6.3 Diagnostic Devices

6.4 Consumables and Accessories



7 Market Breakup by Indication

7.1 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

7.2 Asthma

7.3 Sleep Apnea

7.4 Infectious Disease

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by End-user

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Home Care Settings

8.3 Ambulatory Care Centers

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Philips Healthcare

13.3.2 ResMed

13.3.3 Chart Industries Inc.

13.3.4 Hamilton Medical

13.3.5 Medtronic

13.3.6 Masimo

13.3.7 Draegerwerk

13.3.8 Invacare Corporation

13.3.9 Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

13.3.10 3B Medical Inc.

13.3.11 Air Liquide

13.3.12 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

13.3.13 GE Healthcare

13.3.14 Vyaire Medical Inc.

13.3.15 Rotech Healthcare Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/koyhl9

