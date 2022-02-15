Response to Breaking News of Mexican President's Son Being Employed at the US Company KEI Partners

HOUSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regarding misinformation currently being circulated by the Mexican press.

About Our Office: The office at 4400 Post Oak Pkwy has existed since April 2014, through a lease agreement between the related company Vaquero Strategy and the landlord. KEI Partners, as well as our other affiliated companies mentioned below, operate out of the same office.

About Our Website: Mexican press has incorrectly reported that our website www.keipartners.com was created just yesterday, when in fact it is a matter of public record that the domain was acquired on January 22, 2019, and a landing page with "coming soon" and a brief history of the founders and the Royal Pines project was published. As is common with any company website, we've made periodic updates as new information on developments has become available, and in the anticipation of yesterday's announcement we updated it with our latest images. We're also sharing here proof of payments to Squarespace. where the site was created, to show that it has been online since September 30, 2020.

About Our Video: Mexican press falsely reported that our project video for Royal Pines was created yesterday, when in fact the video has existed since 2019 and has been shown to multiple architecture firms, engineering firms, and other third parties working on our project, including during meetings since 2019 with local officials such as the Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner. Given yesterday's announcement, we decided to accelerate our marketing launch plan and to release the video publicly.

About Our Social Media: As a corporate company, KEI Partners does not have any social media accounts. We reserve our social media accounts for public-facing brands, such as Royal Pines, for which we opened an Instagram account @royalpinesclub with place holder posts dating back to August 2021. We were waiting to make additional posts in conjunction with the project's opening in 2023.

ABOUT KEI PARTNERS, RELATED COMPANIES, AND SHAREHOLDERS

KEI Partners specializes in innovative projects that support the unique needs and growth of the surrounding communities and is creating some of Texas' most highly anticipated luxury property developments. These developments include Royal Pines, the luxury urban resort club underway in North Houston, and the Austin Wellness Collective Center, a 12,000 square foot high-end office center dedicated to oﬀering a health and wellbeing hub to the greater Austin metro area.

Our shareholders are Karla Wiedemann (K), Erika Chávez (E), and Iván Chávez (I), hence KEI.

Iván Chávez has spent the last 16 years revolutionizing the world of hospitality, specializing in entertainment development, resort destinations, luxury hotel brands, golf courses, restaurants, real estate, and tourism infrastructure.

Iván Chávez has founded a variety of companies that focus on hospitality, technology, and real estate development, and are all headquartered in Houston. Some of these companies and projects have been profiled nationwide and include:

Royal Pines (www.royalpines.com) is a first-of-its-kind private club and luxury destination that oﬀers the ultimate staycation for those looking to experience the best of dining, family recreation, and socializing in one convenient and scenic setting. In 2019, Royal Pines' original plans were drafted with leading architectural firm Gensler and are currently under development with the world-famous Rockwell Group (www.rockwellgroup.com)

Located on 64 acres of woods in North Houston and featuring over 25,000 square feet of restaurants, lounges, event spaces, pools, tennis courts, fitness facilities, a kids' club, and outdoor children's playground and splash pad, Royal Pines is currently under development and will provide the perfect setting for local families and friends to gather, relax, and spend time together.

Sweet Paris (www.sweetparis.com) the ultra-popular restaurant brand and franchise recently debuted on Forbes and Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Franchise 500 list, recognized in 2020 as a Top 100 Innovative Company by the Houston Business Journal , with more than ten locations, and growing, throughout Texas, Mexico, and soon Florida.

Vaquero Strategy, a real estate development and consulting firm offering destination development, branding, marketing, and strategy consulting services in the international leisure and entertainment, hospitality, and real estate industries. (www.vaquero.com)

Iván Chávez graduated from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and a double major in Real Estate Development and Entrepreneurship. Chávez is a member of the Forbes Business Council, a board member of the Wilson Center's Latin American Program in Washington DC, and a member of the President's Leadership Council of the Inter-American Dialogue.

Erika Chavez, founder and principal of Erika Paola Design, is a global designer creating multi-faceted, experiential environments with notable projects, primarily involving custom residences for high-profile private clients in London, Manhattan, Houston, Dallas, and Puerto Vallarta. Erika is currently designing for a new age of elevated luxury social club with a distinctive vision. Erika received her academic training in interior architectural design at the New York School of Interior Design.

Karla Wiedemann has utilized her 11 years of experience as a creative studio director to lead marketing, PR, advertising, and digital media initiatives for a diverse roster of brands. From helming coordinated multi-channel campaigns and exponentially growing social followings through content, to launching bold new brands and managing media and influencer relations, Karla—a graduate of Rice University—has cultivated a unique ability to engage and activate customer bases.

Drawing from this distinct and effective mix of skills, the founders of KEI Partners have created a company that's ideally primed for identifying, planning, executing, marketing, and growing developments that support local communities while delivering concepts and services that meet their unique needs.

About Austin Wellness Collective Center

The Austin Wellness Collective Center, designed by Tramonte Design Studio (www.tramontedesign.com) and currently in permitting with the City of Austin, will be located in North Austin. The center will be a 12,000 square foot high-end health and wellbeing hub dedicated to offering a diverse but comprehensive collection of bespoke services. Ideally situated to serve all of the greater Austin metro, the Austin Wellness Collective Center is expecting to start construction Summer of 2022.

Contact:

Danielle Perez

888-317-4687 ext 705

[email protected]

SOURCE KEI Partners