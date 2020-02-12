ReStalk Provides Closed Loop Packaging Option For Cannabis Businesses and Beyond

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReStalk, Inc., a company focused on the repurposing of agricultural waste byproducts, has trans-formed cannabis waste into pulp and packaging.

"To have a commercially viable product, sourced and manufactured domestically, is a huge milestone," noted Co-Founder, Lucas Hildebrand. "Traditionally these materials have been burned, sent to local landfills, or are simply left to rot; all of which are not viable solutions at scale," said Hildebrand.

ReStalk Recycled Cannabis folding boxboard

ReStalk has been collaborating with Everett Graphics' subsidiary Sun Grown Packaging for its printing & die cutting needs for the last several years. "ReStalk's products are a great solution for customers passionate about sustainability. Thrilled to finally use their product, it holds ink well and is a wonderful solution for our clients seeking differentiation with sustainable, American sourced card-stock. Their board completes the cannabis plant's full circle of uses. Excited to serve the paperboard printing needs for both their customers and ours," noted Witt Everett, President, Everett Graphics.

"This product stems from over two years of R&D consulting with experts from the pulp & paper industry. After perfecting our process we are proud to bring to market our pulp and packaging solutions," explained Co-Founder & President, Benjamin Cassou.

By converting this raw material into packaging, ReStalk has provided a vehicle for its customers to move away from petrochemical rich products like plastics, limit the reliance of harvesting virgin trees, while diverting organic waste from landfills, the latter being increasingly relevant to state pro-grams. California has introduced SB 1383 which "establishes targets to achieve a 50 percent reduc-tion in the level of the statewide disposal of organic waste from the 2014 level by 2020, and a 75 percent reduction by 2025."

As a member of 1% for the Planet, ReStalk donates revenues from its packaging lines to non-profits dedicated to protecting, cleaning and preserving the natural world. More information on ReStalk's products can be found at www.ReStalk.org

About ReStalk, Inc.

ReStalk implements regenerative solutions by transforming agricultural waste into valuable products. Initiatives adopted by ReStalk put the world, its environment, and the customers that live in it, first. Our goal is to reduce the use of petrochemical based products that perpetually exist in our environment by replacing them with regenerative plant-based materials.

