Restaurant Customers are Generally Accepting of Delivery Fees, as Long as Those Charges are Seen as Fair, Finds New Survey by Sheryl E. Kimes and Chaoqun Chen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the lockdowns associated with the pandemic, many restaurants offered delivery and pickup. Unless the restaurant does the delivery itself, there are substantial commissions associated with offering delivery. Restaurant operators need to recover those costs, but must consider customers' reactions to these delivery charges.



Restaurant customers were generally accepting of delivery charges, as long as those charges are seen as fair. That is one conclusion of a survey of 329 U.S. residents who had used pickup and delivery, conducted during May and June 2020, by Sheryl E. Kimes and Chaoqun Chen. One way to establish fairness is when restaurants state delivery charges as the "regular" price—with the lower cost of order pickup stated as a discount. These and other findings are found in "Consumer Perceptions of Restaurant Delivery Fees," by Kimes and Chen, posted on the sherrikimes.com website.



"One particularly interesting finding was related to whether delivery was conducted by the restaurant or by a delivery provider," said Kimes, who is professor emerita, Cornell University School of Hotel Administration, and visiting professor, National University of Singapore School of Business. "As part of the survey, we reminded half of the respondents that it costs restaurants money to use delivery firms. Those respondents were more likely to favor delivery by the restaurant itself, given the understanding that restaurants need to cover their costs."



"In terms of delivery charges, we found that our respondents generally considered flat fees or distance-based fees to be fair," added Chen, who is assistant professor, Cox School of Business, at Southern Methodist University. "On the other hand, hefty minimum-order requirements were not well received."



For media enquiries please contact: Sheryl Kimes, 607.255.8396, [email protected] or Chaoqun Chen, [email protected].



About the authors:



Sheryl E. Kimes, Ph.D., is a globally recognized expert leader in Revenue Management for the hospitality and service industries. She is professor emerita of operations management at the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration, Cornell SC Johnson College of Business, and a visiting professor of analytics and operations at the Business School at the National University of Singapore. Her area of specialization is revenue management. She has been teaching, conducting research, and providing consulting services in this area for over 25 years.



Chaoqun Chen, Ph.D., is assistant professor, Cox School of Business, Southern Methodist University. As an empirical modeler, Chen combines economic theories with statistical tools to study questions in pricing, retailing, and new product development.

SOURCE Sheryl Kimes