Restructured Dell Boomi Partner Program Unlocks the Power of the Channel for The Connected Business

Build, deliver and support robust tools, technologies and services to connect people, processes and systems using the comprehensive capabilities of a recognized and trusted market leader.

Focus resources on product and services innovation by making Boomi the digital connectivity infrastructure platform of choice.

Gain access to a scalable, competency-based program that allows partners to rapidly bring new capabilities and products to market.

Diversify business models to expand product and service offerings for driving new revenue.

As part of the partner program expansion, Boomi will now offer two paths to encourage proficiency in selected areas:

Partner Integration Accelerator Program – structured to ensure partners gain practical experience while leveraging Boomi best practices.

Partner Competency Recognition – skills development throughout the sales and delivery cycle that recognizes a partner's commitment to sell, design and implement.

In order to maximize partner benefit, the Boomi Global Partner Program has added four levels of participation for partners: Authorized, Advanced, Select and Elite. At any level, participating partners can earn Referral Fees or participate as a reseller of Boomi products.

"Boomi's global partner ecosystem exists to drive success for our shared customers by helping enterprises connect everything and engage everywhere across any channel, device or platform," said Dave Tavolaro, Vice President of Business Development at Dell Boomi. "The Dell Boomi Global Partner Program has been reimagined for today and into the future to help our partners grow their practice by delivering huge value to their customers."

Partner Portal Launch

Additionally, Boomi has launched a new partner portal as a key element in Boomi's efforts to empower and build greater loyalty among channel partners and to facilitate the recruitment of additional partners. The new partner portal provides training, pre-sales and sales material, marketing collateral, implementation guides and support. Active Boomi partners can register online: https://partners.boomi.com/register/.

Supporting Quotes

"In the last 18 months, Anatas has witnessed a huge demand for Boomi products and services across Australia; together, we have engaged in 15 customer integration opportunities and certified 28 people to date," said Jason Frost, Chief Executive Officer at Anatas. "The new Boomi Partner Program will certainly increase our ROI by helping us overcome many of the challenges we face in building our competencies and delivering value to our customers. By far the most valuable addition to the program, in our opinion, is the new Partner Portal. It is designed for ease of use and productivity. It immediately improves the way we engage with our customers and with Boomi, allowing us to easily post feedback, register leads, access technical information and training, and leverage marketing and sales collateral."

"Cloud integration is critical to our clients' effort to keep up with the change in technology in their market and open up new opportunities. We leverage Boomi to help organizations connect everything and engage everywhere and so they can drive real value and meet the increased expectations of their users," said Tom May, Business Development Manager - Government at Centerprise International Limited. "We look forward to our continued partnership that translates to even more successful customer engagements."

"As a Salesforce-centric consulting services organization, we use the Boomi integration platform for a majority of our customers to set them up for success. Unlike hand coded integrations, we know when we hand off a project with Boomi it will be easy for our customers to maintain," said Harry Radenberg, President of GearsCRM, a Boomi Select Partner. "It's great that even more information and resources will be readily available to us. We look forward to continuing a wildly successful partnership as part of the new Boomi partner program."

"Kitepipe is an all-Boomi services team that has been a successful part of the Boomi partner program for close to six years," said Kitepipe Founder Larry Cone. "In the last year, Boomi has expanded their iPaaS offering to include the most important piece, connecting not just systems, but also people to processes and data. We are excited to continue our momentum and experience how the newly expanded partner program and portal will help us be even more productive and successful."

For more information about the Dell Boomi Global Partner program and to learn how Boomi can help your customers become a Connected Business, please visit: https://boomi.com/partners.

About Dell Boomi

Dell Boomi (Boomi), an independent business unit of Dell, is the leading provider of cloud integration and workflow automation software to build The Connected Business. Boomi helps more than 7,000 organizations accelerate business agility by connecting data and applications to run faster and smarter. Visit http://www.boomi.com for more information.

© 2018 Boomi Inc. Dell, Boomi, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Janine Kromhout

Dell Boomi

650-269-1417

Janine_Kromhout@dell.com

Kelsey Quickstad

Hotwire PR for Dell Boomi

415-820-4494

dell.boomi@hotwirepr.com

Analyst Contact:

Beth Johnson Dell Boomi

415-412-6891

Beth_Johnson@dell.com

Special note:

Statements in this material that relate to future results, future hiring, and future events or investment are forward-looking statements and are based on Boomi's current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "confidence," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "will" and "would," or similar expressions. Actual results, hiring, customer trends, and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the challenge of finding and onboarding new personnel, marketplace trends, ongoing management attention to the market, the uncertainties associated with technology changes and the development and release of new technology. Boomi and Dell Technologies assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restructured-dell-boomi-partner-program-unlocks-the-power-of-the-channel-for-the-connected-business-300631078.html

SOURCE Dell Boomi

Related Links

http://www.boomi.com

