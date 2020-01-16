Retail Thrives with Jelly Places

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jelly Places launches a vision to bring the world together through places of work, community, and convenience with the touch of a finger. The Coral Gables startup has launched a digital marketplace that enables people and businesses to find, book, and list inspirational places to work, meet, and connect.

The marketplace offers the host a full spectrum of "Get Jelly™" branded items (seats, desks, unique spaces, etc.) that can be listed and booked by the hour, day, week, or month - at any time. Hosts can also personalize their Jelly Place through industry-focused categories including public and private sector options ranging from; Art, Fashion & Design, Food & Beverage, and even Get Jelly™ Experiences like police ride-alongs, to name a few.

"I am excited that the world will have greater accessibility to inspirational environments, people, and local communities with a purpose. Jelly Places delivers this with convenience, on-demand." said, Rudford Hamon, Co-founder & CEO, MBA, NLT, Rotarian, FIU Alum. "When Rudford and I began implementing our shared Jelly Places vision, I couldn't help but rejoice knowing we are eliminating the need for people to rely on the tired, soul-sucking, drab, and noisy meeting places of the past. Gone are the days of smelling of stale coffee and pre-fabricated pastries!" said, Chris Ross, CTO.

Early adopters are already taking notice. Robb & Stucky®, a luxury home furnishing retailer, successfully utilized Jelly Places as a tool to develop new experiential relationships and increase in-store foot traffic. The retailer welcomed the Miami Beacon Council - New Leaders Task Force (NLT) and its Predictive Index Workshop to explore and experience their flagship showroom in Coral Gables, FL.

"We are excited to partner with Jelly Places for this innovative pilot program at our Coral Gables location. Our showroom in Coral Gables is a short walk from the Douglas Road Metrorail station." said Oscar Moreno, General Manager.

About

Jelly Places is a digital marketplace which can be found at: JellyPlaces.com .

Our mission is to "Enable people to work from anywhere - delivering inspiration on-demand."

