Retired Vegas Cop Uses Real Life Plays to Save Kids Lives

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Retired Las Vegas Cop R. Byron Stringer uses stories from the streets in the Toe Tag Monologues to save kids lives. The 1st Annual Fundraiser Gala to help raise donations is June 9, 2018 6-9 pm at the Red Rock Casino Resort. Come see kids perform the Toe Tag Monologues live during this event, hosted by Vision Theatrical Foundation.

F. Ronald (Ron) Smith, owner of FRSCO Corp. and 13 Las Vegas McDonalds Restaurants is a major sponsor of the 1st Annual Fundraiser Gala. "The kids we are helping are not only our customers but are also our employees."

R. Byron Stringer retired after 26 years as a Las Vegas Metro Police Officer. As a first responder, he saw it all. Thru the Toe Tag Monologues, he puts into words the real life and death situations that our children face daily; school violence, drug abuse, drunk driving, gang violence, teen suicide, bullying, cutting, domestic violence, human trafficking, self-esteem and the result of making bad personal choices. Through theatre, teens talk to teens, peer to peer, without the pressure.

Byron lives by the belief that "policing is not just putting the bad guys in jail; rather it is keeping the good guys from becoming the bad guys."

The Toe Tag Monologue are a production of Vision Theatrical Foundation, a non-profit 501c3 community-based organization. For over 10 years these "life performances" have changed the lives of thousands of our kids in schools, detention facilities, Boys and Girls Clubs and faith-based organizations while building Character, Confidence, Courage, and Commitment in our youth.

Ronald Smith (owner of 13 Las Vegas McDonalds), Wells Fargo Bank, Bank of Nevada, MGM and Energy Inspectors Corporation (12-time National Energy Star Award recipient) are all standing with the Toe Tag Monologues to raise money to broaden this life saving message.

